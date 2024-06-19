A woman named Laura Phillips discovered her boyfriend, Moche Lekhubo, had been cheating on her

Laura believed Moche was attending a family funeral over a long weekend, but a social media post revealed he was actually getting married

Mzansi netizens expressed their sympathy for Laura and offered their thoughts on the situation

A woman felt betrayed and heartbroken after learning what her partner had been up to over the long weekend.

Woman finds out boyfriend got married

A TikTok post featured a screenshot of a social media post in which a woman named Laura Phillips was shocked to discover that her man, who had claimed to be attending a funeral back home for the long weekend, had actually got married to another woman in secret.

Laura posted images and a video from the wedding, and captioned the post:

"Guys, help me congratulate my partner Moche Lekhubo and Cathy Teane who were getting married while I was under the impression that bro was mourning a family member and would not be available for the weekend, kanti haai man, bro o betha step."

Secret wedding sparks witty comments

The video got Mzansi netizens talking as they shared their thoughts about the heartbroken women's discovery.

MphoM commented:

"That time Laura gave her partner "condolence money" to help at the funeral."

S’nethemba commented on the consequences of not checking a man's phone:

"Angithi, she was too mature to go through her man's phone. Look now

tiyiselani tiyi Mashele said:

"Long weekends are not dangerous. Moche Lekubu is the one who is ⚡ dangerous, sorry mommy."

PG USonic teased the woman's plight:

"Lapho you baked cakes for the funeral

Life of Lerato suspected the man was from Limpopo"

"I have a gut feeling he’s from Limpopo ."

Madue shared her thoughts:

"I no longer laugh at such things, life has humbled me too."

Ndlela_Bayeni shared:

"Signs are always there."

