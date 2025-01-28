“I Don’t Fit the Vision She Had for Him”: Lady Shares Message With Mother-in-Law on TikTok
- A South African lady set the record straight with her mother-in-law who did not seem fond of her
- The new makoti picked up on their discontent and hopped on TikTok to share what was on her mind
- Social media users sided with the wife and interacted with her in a thread of 855 comments
Marrying into a different family can be tricky as one has to get used to new traditions and create new bonds.
In most instances, the mother-in-law is the most difficult person to get along with in the tribe.
Lady shares message with mother-in-law on TikTok
There have been many stories about the toxic mother-in-law. The popular South African soapie Skeem Saam also portrayed a storyline that gave viewers an idea of how brutal the husband’s mother can be toward the new wife.
The makoti and her mother-in-law might be spiteful towards each other simply because they loathe the idea of sharing the most important man in their lives. A Xhosa lady hinted bad blood between her and her “monster-in-law” after opening up about their relationship:
“I may not be the daughter-in-law she envisioned but I’m the woman that he chose. Maybe I don’t fit the vision she had for him, the one that fits her mould, and that’s okay.
“I respect her as my husband’s mother, but I can’t spend my days chasing approval. I wasn’t chosen to fulfil her expectations. I was chosen because of is- the love, trust and partnership he and I share.
“My role isn’t to be perfect for her. It’s to be the woman who loves him, supports him, and walks through life with him. At the end of the day, I might not be the daughter-in-law she wanted, but I’m the woman he chose, and that is all that matters.”
The makoti took a load off her chest and also created a platform for others to express themselves.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi amazed by makoti’s message to mother-in-law
Social media users interacted with the lady in a thread of comments:
@EndyN Ludidi commented:
“In-laws will hate you for no reason. I always prayed that I don’t get married by a boy with a sister and God delivered but the extended family?”
@Pam said:
“The reason I always ask God to bless me with a husband who's an orphan and has no siblings, especially sisters.”
@Katleho💋: said:
“I’ve made it my mission to disappoint her from the beginning. I’ve shown her I’m lazy and that I’m very spoilt and I hate hard labour. And, you know what? She loves me just like this.”
@duchie🍒 pointed out:
“I am so glad you are not letting her attitude dictate how you feel about yourself and your marriage. Some makotis start doubting themselves because of certain family members.
