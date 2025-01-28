A South African lady set the record straight with her mother-in-law who did not seem fond of her

The new makoti picked up on their discontent and hopped on TikTok to share what was on her mind

Social media users sided with the wife and interacted with her in a thread of 855 comments

Marrying into a different family can be tricky as one has to get used to new traditions and create new bonds.

A hun set the record straight about her marriage.

Source: TikTok

In most instances, the mother-in-law is the most difficult person to get along with in the tribe.

Lady shares message with mother-in-law on TikTok

There have been many stories about the toxic mother-in-law. The popular South African soapie Skeem Saam also portrayed a storyline that gave viewers an idea of how brutal the husband’s mother can be toward the new wife.

The makoti and her mother-in-law might be spiteful towards each other simply because they loathe the idea of sharing the most important man in their lives. A Xhosa lady hinted bad blood between her and her “monster-in-law” after opening up about their relationship:

“I may not be the daughter-in-law she envisioned but I’m the woman that he chose. Maybe I don’t fit the vision she had for him, the one that fits her mould, and that’s okay.

“I respect her as my husband’s mother, but I can’t spend my days chasing approval. I wasn’t chosen to fulfil her expectations. I was chosen because of is- the love, trust and partnership he and I share.

“My role isn’t to be perfect for her. It’s to be the woman who loves him, supports him, and walks through life with him. At the end of the day, I might not be the daughter-in-law she wanted, but I’m the woman he chose, and that is all that matters.”

The makoti took a load off her chest and also created a platform for others to express themselves.

Watch the TikTok video below:

A lady called out her mother-in-law in a TikTok post.

Source: TikTok

Mzansi amazed by makoti’s message to mother-in-law

A lady shared her messy relationship with her mother-in-law.

Source: TikTok

Social media users interacted with the lady in a thread of comments:

@EndyN Ludidi commented:

“In-laws will hate you for no reason. I always prayed that I don’t get married by a boy with a sister and God delivered but the extended family?”

@Pam said:

“The reason I always ask God to bless me with a husband who's an orphan and has no siblings, especially sisters.”

@Katleho💋: said:

“I’ve made it my mission to disappoint her from the beginning. I’ve shown her I’m lazy and that I’m very spoilt and I hate hard labour. And, you know what? She loves me just like this.”

@duchie🍒 pointed out:

“I am so glad you are not letting her attitude dictate how you feel about yourself and your marriage. Some makotis start doubting themselves because of certain family members.

