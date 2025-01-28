“Pray for Me Y’all”: Mom Refuses to Sleep After Son’s Unintentional Death Threat
Children say the most shocking things and one mother was left shaking after a goodnight message from her son.
The lady refused to shut her eyes and shared the hilarious story with her TikTok friends and went viral.
Mom refuses to sleep after son wishes her to RIP at night
A European lady, Nadz tried her best to stay alive after her son unintentionally wished death upon her. Her sweet child wanted to wish her a good night's sleep but used the incorrect word to express his love:
“I was falling asleep last night and my son came in my room and said, ‘Rest in peace mommy’ kissed my forehead and walked off. I haven’t slept since. When you are a superstitious parent, this is what you get. I refuse to go out like this. Pray for me y’all. All he was doing was showing me love.”
The mom tried her best to keep her tired eyes open and even supported them by using her fingers.
See the TikTok post below:
Social media users floored by son’s unintentional death threat
People were dusted by the lady’s story and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:
@NehM🇿🇦🇩🇪 was once gagged:
“When my son was trying to convince me of his lie, he said ‘I swear on my mother’s grave’.”
@teedothemost said:
“We would have been in therapy the next day.”
@lizamankay explained:
“Not my daughter telling me three days in a row last week, ‘Mumma God got me always.’ I was ill! No ma’am, I didn’t sleep. ‘God put me on that wake-up list.’ That was my prayer.”
@hope_brooklyn_boltney was shaken:
“My niece and I walked to the shops and I cracked a joke and we were laughing. Out of the blue, she said, "You are going to die one day.’ Like, what?”
@Macon Million shared:
“My son said, ‘Mommy I’m going to miss you when you die.’ I have not been the same since, because what do you mean?
@Huncho commented:
“My nephew tried to say I passed out but instead he said I passed away. I haven’t slept in 139 days.”
- South Africans agreed with a gent who talked about the different annoying things parents do at home
- South Africans manifested fancy job titles on TikTok to allow their children to brag about them in the future
- Mzansi youngsters hopped on TikTok to share how toxic parents make them hate going home for Christmas
