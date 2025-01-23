South African parents flexed their job titles on TikTok and realised how lucky their children are to brag about it

Some Mzansi people manifested their fancy positions by typing their statements in the present tense, hoping it’ll become reality

Social media users enjoyed the trend that took place in a thread of some two thousand comments of a now-viral post

In the past, African children couldn’t brag about their parents’ job titles because most of those were not fancy.

A South African lady shared how beautifully her kids will brag about her. Image: @pabiimoloi

Source: TikTok

In the 21st century, more and more black people are taking up space in industries deemed too luxurious to experience.

SA parents flex their fancy job titles in now-viral TikTok video

During the apartheid era, ambitious black people were only able to become nurses and teachers. Those who fell short could always secure a maid position or become a garden boy.

In the 21st century, there are a plethora of jobs for women and men of colour to pursue. Positions in engineering and medicine have been filled up by many determined and ambitious black people who inspire their children to do the same.

In a now-viral post, a lady manifested her successful career in engineering and shared how wonderfully her son would brag about it. She offered a platform for others to do the same in the comments section.

Mzansi manifests fancy job titles for their kids to brag about

Social media users enjoyed the trend and kept it going in a thread of 1.9K comments:

@Lebolomo wrote:

“‘My mom is a lawyer, my dad is an attorney’, my son is so lucky.”

@Aviwe said:

“My Father is an epidemiologist.”

@BRA STYLES commented:

“My father is a Pilot on Betway Airlines.”

@username2019357372163 flexed:

“My mom and dad are both doctors. I am a pharmacist, and my brother is a geologist.”

@MAZWIDE☺️ explained:

“My daughter told her teacher last year that I'm a forensic investigator. I am a forensic investigator graduate but unemployed.”

@Tebello Rakaki said:

“‘My mom is a millionaire’.”

