A woman on TikTok shared a message with South Africa's rich kids and asked them to plug Mzansi with job vacancies

Pheletso Masilo encouraged the wealthy youngsters not to feel ashamed of being well off and received quick responses

Social media users were grateful for the information that they gathered from the comments section

South Africa has many rich kids who unknowingly flex their parents' wealth on social media.

South Africa's rich kids inspired Mzansi by sharing what their parents do for a living. Image: @pheletsooo.tt

Source: TikTok

One lady on TikTok was stunned by such content and wondered what their folks did for a living.

Rich kids share parents' careers on TikTok

Pheletso Masilo is known for her unhinged content creation on TikTok, but in a recent clip, she appeared sincere and called upon South Africa's rich kids. She encouraged the wealthy youngsters not to feel ashamed about being well off.

The creator also asked them to share what their parents do for a living and whether or not they were hiring:

"I'm just asking because I need a summer job."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi rich kids share parents' careers on TikTok

Social media users were inspired by some of the responses and commented under the post:

@Johnny Test🇿🇦 came clean:

"My dad was a mercenary."

@˚‧꒰ა ♡ ໒꒱ ‧˚🍒🦢 shared:

"My parents work in private equity."

@Chancy commented:

"My mom is just a girl, and my dad just gives us the world through logistics."

@ㅤ♡ told South Africa:

"My mother has a logistics company, and my father has a security company."

@POW POW POW wrote:

"Mom is an architect; Dad is dead but left us with a few millions."

@Khati Wavy was grateful for the plug:

"Thanks to all the rich kids plugging us with career choices. Don't be stingy."

@Syethaba Mtshali blurted out:

"My dad is a taxi lord and has a snake."

@K flexed:

"My mom's a surgeon. My dad is an attorney."

@mango was curious:

"Are they adopting?"

@$₩£€+listed their dad's success:

"My dad owns auction farm animals, and he owns a filling station, plus he has a mine where they mine gunpowder. You have to go through his HR."

Students share what their successful parents do

Briefly News also reported that two young ladies went around their school to ask their mates what their parents did for a living, and the answers amazed Mzansi. The first thing South Africans noticed is that all of the students experienced the luxury of growing up with both parents in their home.

Social media users were inspired to work harder so that their children could too brag about their parents' occupation.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News