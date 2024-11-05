A gent on TikTok went viral after dividing Mzansi on the topic of how to care for their oral health properly

Jaden Delika amazed many when he shared his dentist-recommended tip on how to brush teeth

Social media users were stunned by the new information and shared their thoughts in the comments

A South youngster shared an interesting tip with his TikTok followers that shook the internet.

Mzansi was divided after a gent shared a dentist-recommended oral hygiene tip. Image: @jadendelika

The chap generated over 741K with his dentist's recommended tip for oral health care.

SA divided by oral health tip

One Mzansi lad divided the internet when he bashed people for not knowing how to brush their teeth properly. Jaden Delika shared that people should not rinse their mouths after using toothpaste.

The normal and famous way of cleaning one's mouth was flossing, brushing teeth with toothpaste and then using mouthwash. The new information twisted many minds that refused to accept the foreign tip.

Jaden managed to spark a viral conversation of over 1.9K comments, 87K likes, 2.7K saves and 2.6K shares.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to proper way of brushing teeth on TikTok

Social media users were perplexed by the information and shared their opinions in the comments:

@Simphiwe𓅷 asked:

"So when u are bathing, you don't rinse your body?"

@🥀warned Mzansi:

"Rinse after brushing. Fluoride isn't friendly."

@Strphire second the gent:

"You aren't supposed to rinse the toothpaste, guys. I thought we all knew this."

@👩🏽 was boggled:

"I read this like four times because I thought I was tweaking."

@Ayakha explained:

"This is why I stopped brushing my teeth. Too many rules."

@SAPS announced:

"Sir, you're alone on this one."

@hermes._questioned the gent's choices:

"When you wash dishes, do you leave the soap on them, or do you rinse it?"

@bo_ntle took the lad's side:

"These comments, yoh. Guys, you're not supposed to rinse unless it's with mouthwash."

@stvrfire_Ndal0 was confused:

"So our mouths must be full of foam now?"

@KRAZYKAT|micro influencer broke down the reasons why rinsing the mouth after brushing teeth is a problem:

"Guys, you are not allowed to rinse after brushing your teeth, even if it's mouthwash. It's basically like putting on lotion and then bathing; it defeats the whole purpose."

