A woman on TikTok became the sacrificial lamb for a controversial topic that instantly went viral on TikTok

The lady motivated other huns to speak freely about their personal hygiene and their true feelings towards the everyday routine

Social media users were stunned by the level of transparency the girls shared on such a public platform

The women collectively admitted to hating bath time and putting in effort to improve their hygiene.

South African women expressed their hatred towards taking baths. Image: @gods_favourite_daughter7

Source: TikTok

Most of them complained about having to bathe, while some loathed the routine of having to moisturise.

SA women admit to hating bathing

Personal hygiene is one of the things society has placed emphasis on, especially on the girl child. Bathing religiously is nonnegotiable, and smelling good is always a priority.

This unspoken rule obviously has a double standard. It's considered manly when a gent skips bath time since men can go days without showering and smell like rotten meat. One lady on TikTok sacrificed her dignity to allow the rest of the female species to talk freely about their thoughts on hygiene.

The girls admitted that bathing every day started feeling like a chore and punishment. They also admitted to hating bath time and the routine of staying hygienically clean because of the time and energy consumption:

"I just don't understand the concept of having to bathe every single day."

The lady begged her social media followers:

"Don't judge."

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to women hating bath time

Social media users shared their thoughts in the comments:

@cheeseballs sighed:

"It's draining, but we don't have a choice like the guys."

@Lino.Bads felt seen:

"Oh, I found my people."

@✨ wrote:

"I see bathing now; imagine I have to put lotion and still put on clothes; that's why after bathing, I sit down and think about life."

@Na'Kubheka 💋 commented:

"I love bathing. The problem is I hate putting on lotion, yoh, what an extreme sport."

@MT.♡😩highlighted:

"I only bathe when I'm going somewhere; if I stay home, why am I bathing?"

@tsontsolesego was relieved:

"I thought I was the only one."

@miriam gave away a lot:

"I haven't bathed for two days."

@Maria explained:

"Like being clean isn't the problem. It's just the process of bathing, which is a whole chore on its own, honestly."

@tyriiiin! shared:

"I only bathe on weekdays; it's not like I'm seeing anyone else; why bathe on a Saturday?"

