RWC champ Faf de Klerk’s enviable car display reflects his winning mindset and adventurous lifestyle

The Springbok player has a taste for top-tier vehicles, ranging from rugged to sleek and stylish

Each vehicle Faf has flexed on social media has its unique vibe, showcasing his versatility and flair

Faf de Klerk showed off his rides on social media. Image: Paul Harding/Getty and @fafster09/Instagram

Faf de Klerk doesn’t just score on the rugby field; he’s also winning in the car game. From rugged SUVs to sleek luxury rides, his preference is as impressive as his two Rugby World Cup titles.

Ineos Grenadier: Rugby meets rugged

Faf knows how to switch things up with his Ineos Grenadier. This rugged beast screams adventure vibes. It’s the perfect ride for someone who takes no prisoners on the rugby pitch.

Take a look:

BMW: Timeless sophistication

Classic yet stylish, the BMW is a must-have for a champ. Faf is all about balance, and his BMW gives city vibes with a sporty twist. A true mix of luxury and power!

See the post below:

Aston Martin: Love and luxury

Nothing says romance like Faf posing with his wife Miné next to an Aston Martin. He shared the snap on social media, gushing about missing her while flexing the ride.

Here is the snap:

Mercedes-Benz: Sleek and sophisticated

What’s a Springbok without a Benz? Faf’s Mercedes is the definition of cruising in style. With its clean lines and luxe interior, it’s a total showstopper in his collection.

Check out the image:

Mitsubishi Pajero: The OG ride

Throwback to 2014 when a young Faf raved about his "new toy" on Instagram. His 4x4 Pajero is all about that off-road life, proving he’s been about that car game from way back.

Have a look:

