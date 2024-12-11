Global site navigation

“My Anxiety Would Never Allow Me”: Woman Shows Off December Vibes in Wild Waters, SA’s Astonished
Family and Relationships

“My Anxiety Would Never Allow Me”: Woman Shows Off December Vibes in Wild Waters, SA’s Astonished

by  Bongiwe Mati 2 min read
  • A woman shared a video taken at a place where kids can have a lot of fun, play in the water and do many other activities
  • In the video shared on TikTok, Wild Waters in Johannesburg was jam-packed as parents took their kids out to play
  • The clip caught the attention of many social media users who shared that they would never enjoy themselves in overcrowded spaces

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

TikTok users rushed to the comment section after seeing a crowded local spot, saying they would have gone back home
A social media user posted a video of a crowd at a water park. Image: @_khabonina
Source: TikTok

The school holidays have officially begun, meaning that parents will keep their children entertained by taking them to fun places, allowing them to enjoy the festive season to the fullest.

A TikTok user, whose user handle is @_khabonina, showed how one of the water parks in Joburg looked on the video streaming platform, and the clip attracted 677K views.

Showing off the water park

The clip shared by @_khabonina shows Wild Waters, a waterpark in Boksburg, filled to maximum capacity. The dam's water is barely visible as young and older adults gather in large numbers.

Read also

"That man was holding a lot of emotions": Colleagues gift street vendor a gazebo, SA's touched

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the crowded waterpark

Almost 1K social media users took to the comment section to detail their shock seeing the Wild Waters filled up as much as it was. Some thanked the lady for posting the video as they had plans to visit the park.

User @Keitumetse Rogers said:

"This is a sign that we need more water parks!"

User @Zama Gqabu added:

"Places like this give me anxiety... The fear of losing my kids.. It's so packed!! 😳"

User @vezi_s asked:

"What's the point of everyone still entering public pools when it's full and there's no space to swim 😭😭?"

User @LoveDee commented:

"I'd turn by the gate 😅 my anxiety would never allow me."

User @Princess shared:

"I wanted to go tomorrow… I’m staying here in my room shem 😩"

User @Jae asked:

"Where's the water?😭 All I see is the wild."

Read also

"Proof that Eve was framed": Woman gets overwhelmed while bonding with a snake, SA amused

3 Articles on Overcrowded spaces covered by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: