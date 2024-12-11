A woman shared a video taken at a place where kids can have a lot of fun, play in the water and do many other activities

In the video shared on TikTok, Wild Waters in Johannesburg was jam-packed as parents took their kids out to play

The clip caught the attention of many social media users who shared that they would never enjoy themselves in overcrowded spaces

The school holidays have officially begun, meaning that parents will keep their children entertained by taking them to fun places, allowing them to enjoy the festive season to the fullest.

A TikTok user, whose user handle is @_khabonina, showed how one of the water parks in Joburg looked on the video streaming platform, and the clip attracted 677K views.

Showing off the water park

The clip shared by @_khabonina shows Wild Waters, a waterpark in Boksburg, filled to maximum capacity. The dam's water is barely visible as young and older adults gather in large numbers.

Mzansi reacts to the crowded waterpark

Almost 1K social media users took to the comment section to detail their shock seeing the Wild Waters filled up as much as it was. Some thanked the lady for posting the video as they had plans to visit the park.

User @Keitumetse Rogers said:

"This is a sign that we need more water parks!"

User @Zama Gqabu added:

"Places like this give me anxiety... The fear of losing my kids.. It's so packed!! 😳"

User @vezi_s asked:

"What's the point of everyone still entering public pools when it's full and there's no space to swim 😭😭?"

User @LoveDee commented:

"I'd turn by the gate 😅 my anxiety would never allow me."

User @Princess shared:

"I wanted to go tomorrow… I’m staying here in my room shem 😩"

User @Jae asked:

"Where's the water?😭 All I see is the wild."

