A woman shared a video of a long queue she stood in while waiting to go on rides at Gold Reef City in Joburg.

The lady stood for hours in the queue before being able to get on her first ride for the day

After seeing the time of her arrival, social media users took to the comment section to advise the hun on the times, days and dates to better go for full enjoyment

A lady showed off the long queue she endured at Gold Reef City to go on a joy ride. Image: @thandodadabela

Source: TikTok

A gorgeous hun shocked many people familiar with Gold Reef City traffic after she mentioned she went on her first ride hours after waiting in line.

The lady shared a video she took on TikTok under her user handle @thandodadabela, which received 184K views, 9K likes, and almost 300 comments from social media users who gave her tips.

The lady shows off the long queue

The video shows people moving slowly in a long queue that resembles voting lines. She captioned her post:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I got there at 11:00 and got on three rides😭. The queue ye Golden Loop was worse💔."

Watch the video below:

SA peeps speak on the lady's arrival time

After seeing the video and reading her caption, Mzansi peeps all agreed that 11 o'clock was too late to get to a place that gets packed early. Some also shared their own experiences at Gold Reef City.

User @Thando shared:

"I feel like they should have a limit at this point😭."

User @Zee noted:

"It's bad on Sunday. We went last week at 09:00, but we managed to get only five rides😳."

User @Koketso Kopano advised:

"Theme park on those cold days is the best. You'll get to repeat rides because people cancelled."

User @Phukie💕 shared:

"11:00 is late; get there when the gates open. Go on the Golden Loop and Anaconda 1st coz that's where the long queues are. By the end of the day, you'll just be walking around tired."

User @❤️Rifa❤️added:

"Gold Reef is like the local clinics; you have to be there early and go during the week 😂."

User @naledi_m said:

"Hate it yoh."

SA lady's Gold Reef City trips turned into a surprise

Briefly News previously reported on a woman whose friends surprised her with a bridal shower when she thought they were going to Gold Reef City.

The lady got emotional when she reached the nicely decorated crib, and social media users were moved by the video.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News