Gold Reef City prices, rides, packages, specials, operating hours, and more

Johannesburg-based Gold Reef City offers unforgettable entertainment and holiday experience to people of all ages. You can dine at their fine restaurants, have fun at the Gold Reef City Theme Park, game at the bowling alley, watch movies at their cinema complex, or go on holiday at their fully furnished hotels. Find out about the Gold Reef City prices in 2023.

Gold Reef City is one of the best entertainment destinations in Johannesburg. It perfectly represents the city's rich history, and your family will not have a dull moment.

Gold Reef City tickets and prices

There is something for everyone at Gold Reef City, and you can visit the facility at any time of year. They offer unlimited entertainment at affordable ticket rates.

Gold Reef City Theme Park tickets

How much is it per person at Gold Reef? Adults must pay R250 per person to access the theme park for a full day. Children under the age of three are allowed free entry. Theme Parks have unlimited full-day entertainment for the family, including;

16 thrilling rides

7 family rides

21 rides for kids

4D theatre experience

Trampoline Park at Jump City

12 dining options

Multiple retail stores

15 different attraction sites

Tsogo Sun Gaming rewards cardholders enjoy Theme Park discounts of up to 20%;

Black cardholders: 20% off (pay R200 per person)

20% off (pay R200 per person) Platinum cardholders: 15% discount (pay R210 per person)

15% discount (pay R210 per person) Gold cardholders: 10% discount (pay R225 per person)

Theme Park group bookings are also available and charged as follows;

Group of 1 to 10 people: R250 per person

R250 per person Group of 51 to 200 people: R235 per person

R235 per person Group of 201 to 700 people: R225 per person

R225 per person Group of 701 to 1,500 people: R215 person

R215 person Group of 1,501 to 2,500 people: R200 per person

Remember that Gold Reef City Theme Park tickets can only be purchased online.

How much do you pay for all rides at Gold Reef City?

Adults pay R250 per person for the rides at the Gold Reef City Theme Park. The fee covers the entire day's activities at the Theme Park.

How much is the entrance fee for kids at Gold Reef City?

Children below three years are allowed free entry. Kids have unlimited access to the Theme Park's rides and Trampoline Park-Jump City.

Movies@ Gold Reef City prices

Gold Reef City guarantees the best cinema experience with its Victorian train station-themed cinema complex. To watch the latest Bollywood and Hollywood box office blockbusters, make your bookings on their website. Movie ticket prices are;

Adults: R80 for 2D and R90 for 3D

R80 for 2D and R90 for 3D Children under 18: R70 for 2D and R80 for 3D

R70 for 2D and R80 for 3D Pensioners: R70 for 2D and R80 for 3D

R70 for 2D and R80 for 3D WOW Wednesdays: R70 for 2D and R75 for 3D

Full-priced tickets and tickets for discounted rewards cardholders can be purchased online, while pensioner and kids' tickets are purchased at the cashier. Gold status cardholders are given a 30% discount, platinum members get a 50% discount, while black membership cardholders qualify for up to a 60% discount at the movies. The WOW Wednesday promotion does not allow discounts.

Gold Reef City heritage tour prices

Visitors can tour Johannesburg's gold mine and the Gold Reef City museum houses. The rates for guided tours and Theme Park rides are as follows;

R390 for walk-in and STO - rides and tour

R190 for walk-in and STO - tour only

R370 for billings STO - rides and tour

R180 for billings STO - tour only

For tour without a guide;

R90 for the mine tour only

R320 for the Theme Park and mine tour

Remember that children below six years cannot go on the mine tour.

Gold Reef City school tours prices

Schools can make bookings at the Theme Park for pupils to have fun away from books. The prices are as follows;

R110 for schools' heritage - Mining tours only

R120 for schools' grade R - Rides only

R155 for schools' fun day - Rides only

R180 for schools' combo - Rides and mine tour

Golf Reef City bowling price

Gold Reef City provides bowling shoes. To access the ten-pin bowling alley, you need to pay the following for a single game:

R45 per person per game - Monday to Thursday

R65 per person per game - Friday, Saturday, and public holidays

Gold Reef City rewards programme

The program rewards loyal members with several benefits, including instant discounts on various entertainment services offered at Gold Reef City. There are three card statuses, including gold, platinum, and black.

Gold status does not have minimum points to qualify for membership. You need at least 27.5 points to qualify for platinum status and above 150,000 points to become a black cardholder. Black rewards cardholders get a 60% discount at the movies and save over 20% at the Theme Park.

Gold Reef City's operating hours

The Johannesburg-based entertainment destination has varying operating hours for different activities;

Activity/place Day/time Gaming house Monday to Friday: 08h00 to 04h00. The toll gate closes one hour prior Cinema complex Monday to Thursday: 11h30 to 20h30 Friday to Saturday: 11h30 to 23h00 Sunday: 11h30 to 20h30 Theme Park Thursday to Sunday: 09h00 to 17h00 Open on all public holidays except Christmas Cosmic bowling Monday to Thursday: 12h00 to 20h00 Friday, Saturday, and public holidays: 10h00 to 00h00 Sunday: 10h00 to 23h00 The Magic Company Monday to Thursday: 12h00 to 20h00 Friday, Saturday, and public holidays: 10h00 to 00h00 Sunday: 10h00 to 23h00 The Apartheid Museum Monday to Sunday: 09h00 to 17h00

Is Gold Reef City free on your birthday?

The birthday person is allowed free entry to the Theme Park upon presentation of a valid identity card, passport, birth certificate, or Driver's License. The Gold Reef City prices 2023 special for birthdays ends on 31st March 2023.

If your birthday falls on the day the Theme Park is closed, you should visit on the Sunday before or after your birthday. The person celebrating the birthday does not have to book online, but family and friends accompanying them must book before visiting the park.

Birthday parties for children can also be held at the facility. All the children attending the party should pay R350 each, while those below three years should pay R150 each for food, toys, and other fun activities. Birthday cakes from outside are allowed, but other foods and drinks are not permitted into the Theme Park.

Gold Reef City prices are some of the most affordable compared to other entertainment destinations in Johannesburg. You are also guaranteed value for your money.

