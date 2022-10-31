DStv BoxOffice services 2022: how to rent a movie and what are the prices

Renting a film worth watching on a smart TV, media player, or smartphone is now faster and easier thanks to the wide range of platforms available, such as DSTV BoxOffice, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Google Play, among many others. All these services let you search through a substantial selection of full-length films, and you may buy or rent movies separately rather than as part of a subscription.

Recall the time when getting a film or series required visiting a store. The movie business has evolved with the times. Streaming services has replaced traditional video rental companies as the go-to option for obtaining movies to view at home. This article outlines the basics of how to rent online movies from DStv BoxOffice to help make your upcoming home movie night more fun.

What is DStv BoxOffice?

DStv BoxOffice allows you to choose and view films on a contractual rental system as they become accessible. This means that you only get access to the film after you pay for it. This payment is not included in standard DStv packages. This is much better as you will not have to aimlessly scroll through many films you do not like to find the one you want, thus saving you a lot of time. The entertainment service can be accessed online or via selected DStv devices, including Explora and PVR.

Is BoxOffice on DStv now?

Yes, regardless of whether you're a DStv subscriber or not, you can now access the entertainment service by signing up or logging in to the platform using your DStv Connect ID. Instantly rent a space and choose the most convenient form of online payment from the list.

How do I rent BoxOffice on DStv?

To access the DStv BoxOffice movie rentals, you need access to the online streaming platform to rent a film. You may access the service through the DStv products that allow BoxOffice viewing or a BoxOffice account on the provider's website. With this service, finding a brand-new, highly anticipated film to binge-watch has never been simpler.

Earlier, customers used to provide an 18-digit rental code through SMS after typing it in. With a newly implemented function currently enabled on all DStv Explora with internet access, the Sub-Saharan African direct broadcast satellite service has enhanced the film rental experience.

You only need to:

Switch to your DStv Explora or DStv Explora Ultra's BoxOffice screen (remember, your DStv must have internet connectivity)

Press OK

Choose the film you want to watch

Click Rent Now after pressing OK.

after pressing OK. Agree to the Terms & Conditions

Choose your Account as your preferred payment method.

Wait a few seconds as your BoxOffice rental is processed

Additionally, DStv has incorporated PIN authentication upfront. As a result, you have the option of setting the PIN to stop unauthorized film rentals.

What movies are showing on BoxOffice?

The entertainment service allows you to stream newly released hit films and enjoy the best movies in the comfort of your home. The provider's registered users may use the service to see recently released blockbusters before they are available on other platforms. BoxOffice has all films and series genres available on demand.

How much is BoxOffice on DStv?

To be able to rent and watch new blockbuster releases, you will have to pay R35. BoxOffice movies can be watched online on bo.dstv.com or via PVR/Explora.

How long does a BoxOffice movie last?

After renting a film, you have 48 hours to watch it. The service also gives you the option to download the movie after subscribing. The downloaded film lasts for 30 days. You do not have to worry when you are interrupted by other pressing issues. You can always come back to watch it later.

BoxOffice is a very reliable and cheap way to view movies and film series from across all genres at a very affordable price. The service is available with DStv Explora and Explora Ultra packages for you to enjoy watching the latest movies anytime, any day!

