NetFlorist track order status check 2022: everything you ought to know

Flowers and gifts are often used to express emotions, including gratitude, wishing someone a quick recovery, showing someone you love them or congratulating them. However, sometimes distance can be a barrier, which is why companies like NetFlorist exist to take care of the deliveries in case a person is distant from their loved ones. Find out how to track and check the status of your NetFlorist order.

Consumers are increasingly adopting online shopping and delivery. People can comfortably shop 24/7 in the comfort of their homes and get their orders delivered.

Netflorist is a South African online shopping platform specialising in flowers and floral gifts. The company purposely makes special moments count for people who are distant from their loved ones and want to make it up to them. The online retail gift shop delivers client orders to their preferred destinations. It serves clients both locally and overseas, including the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Germany, France, Spain, and Hong Kong.

The company delivers flowers to any specified location as per clients’ demands. Flowers and gifts are ordered through the following steps:

Log on to NetFlorist’s website

Choose your preferred gift and the variation as offered by the company

Add a personalisation if you would like a personalised gift, making sure it is correct

A shopping basket will pop up, requiring you to fill in the necessary details

Proceed to check out or carry on shopping for another gift

For the check-out option, select the payment option of preference, fill in the necessary details and complete the steps

The company will then work on the order and ensure it is delivered according to the location specified during the purchase; for instance, NetFlorist Midrand deliveries go to Midrand customers.

Track Netflorist order

The online florist shop offers an option for their clients to track their orders. To check the status of your order;

Log in to the company’s website

Navigate to the NetFlorist order tracking tab

Enter your order number

Click Go to view your order

You can call the customer support numbers on the website’s contact tab, or send an email. Deliveries are done every Monday to Friday between 7.00 am to 8.00 pm, Saturdays between 8.00 am and 4.00 pm, and Sundays between 9.00 am and 2.00 pm.

Does NetFlorist deliver in the UK?

The gifts and flowers retail store delivers orders to several countries listed on its website. Their operations are available in the United Kingdom and Australia with same-day deliveries. A client in Durban can order by calling NetFlorist Durban's contact number and have their order delivered to any location worldwide.

Are NetFlorist flowers real?

The company delivers real flowers. The flowers are preserved through immersion in a chemical treatment to make them stay fresh for longer. They are then coloured with natural dyes to retain the vibrancy they usually have from the farm. The flowers are also infused with natural scents to maintain the natural sweet scents until they are delivered.

What is a NetFlorist coupon?

Vouchers and coupons are given to first-time shoppers who sign up for the newsletter on the company’s website. This enables them to shop for gifts and flowers and receive discounts when checking out.

How do I redeem NetFlorist?

To redeem NetFlorist vouchers and coupons, follow these guiding steps;

Sign up on the website’s login/register tab

Choose your gift from the available options

Add extras according to preference on the shopping basket summary and click next

Fill in the recipient’s details and proceed

For the voucher, click on Got a voucher and enter the code

and enter the code Choose the preferred payment method and click next to receive the order number and complete the purchase

Can I use two vouchers on NetFlorist? No, the company limits one voucher per person.

Can I change my NetFlorist order?

The online retail store offers an option to change an order, the delivery location or the recipient after making an order with them. You have to notify the company about the intended changes two working days before the day of delivery. This allows for shopping flexibility.

How do I contact NetFlorist South Africa?

Clients in South Africa can call the online shop on 0861 300 600 or 087 135 0005. You can also send an email to orders@netflorist.co.za. Customers in the United Kingdom should call 0808 238 7513, while those in other countries can contact the florist shop at +2711 287 8200.

NetFlorist has simplified gifting in South Africa and overseas. Customers have a wide variety of flowers and other floral gifts to choose from. They can also keep track of their orders through the Netflorist track order platform.

