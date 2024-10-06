Woman Expecting Gold Reef City Gets Bridal Shower Instead in TikTok Video, SA Divided
- A woman in a Tiktok video got a big surprise from her group of loving friends who made an elaborate plan to surprise her
- In the video, the lady was not expecting it when she showed up to have fun at Gold Reef City but was due to attend a more lavish affair
- People were touched after seeing how the young lady reacted to her friends' well-thought-out scheme
One woman in a TikTok video got a treat from her friends in Johannesburg. The lady became emotional after seeing everything they had planned.
The video of the woman reacting to the surprise went viral. Peeps commented on the video, raving about the surprise.
Woman gets surprise bridal shower
In a TikTok video, one woman, @umakoit_wedyan, thought she'd be going to Gold Reef City but ended up at a bridal shower instead. Watch the video of her friends surprising her below:
SA loves bridal shower surprise
Many people thought the video of the woman and her friends was cute. Read the comments below:
Modiokwane commented:
"She’s crying. She knew right there and then that the Gold Reef City trip was off."
Carizmo wrote:
"I’d be so sad that I’m not going to Gold Reef City anymore."
Andiswa Mia Ntuli said:
"No one can ever convince me that friendship is not a beautiful concept."
Chanda-pha remarked:
"I'm getting married soon, and I don't even know if I'll even have these things."
Hope LethukThula Lep wondered:
"I would be like so manje, I'd still want to go to Gold Reef."
King Mshengu added:
"So, did you go to Gold Reef City?"
Kabelo Milton admitted:
"Awww 😍 This is so wholesome 😍 knowing me, I'd have been upset that we're not going to Gold Reef anymore. It takes so much mental prep for me to commit to outings 😂 nka lla because a re says!"
Lebogang Tema was amused:
"Lol, the outfit was for Gold Reef. vele shame 😂 congratulations."
Gogo Maweni shares pictures of her bridal shower
Briefly News previously reported that we witnessed Gogo Maweni's happiness and marriage glow as she shared pictures of herself and her friends during a surprise event planned for her.
The controversial famous sangoma and reality TV star Gogo Maweni was beaming with joy after reports of her long-term husband Sabelo Mgube allegedly paying lobola for her flooded the social media streets.
Recently, after the two had a stunning traditional ceremony, friends of the podcaster planned a surprise bridal shower for Gogo Maweni. The controversial star posted several pictures and videos of her bridal shower on her Instagram page.
