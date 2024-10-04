A young South African lady and her friends warmed Mzansi's hearts when they dressed up as the famous Despicable Me characters

Katlego and her mates mastered their early Halloween costumes as Gru and his minions while dancing to the viral Banana song

Social media users loved the viral clip and wished they had such easygoing friends too

The Universe Pictures movie Despicable Me instantly became a fan favourite when the very first film came out.

Mzansi was warmed by a group of girlfriends dressed as Gru and his minions. Image: @katlego_mmolutsi

The franchise recently released Despicable Me 4 and has released other spinoffs over the years, which have grown its already huge fan base.

SA in love with friends dressed as Gru and minions

A group of warm ladies showed off their cute sisterhood in a viral TikTok clip where they dressed as grumpy Gru and the funky minions. The girls choreographed a hilarious dance number that had Mzansi chuckling.

The hun who dressed up as Gru borrowed a black suit, enlarged her belly area to match the original character's appearance and added his famous all-seasons scarf. The rest of the girls dressed in yellow T-shirts and jeans to bring out the minions in them.

They danced to the famous Banana song cheerfully.

Mzansi reacts to sweet friendship moment on TikTok

Social media users were warmed by the creative ladies and commented:

@bambi_m🪽 realised that one of the girls was much happier:

"Pink Crocs is so happy to be here."

@💋 won't be able to get the clip out of their head:

"I'll be thinking of this during my test today."

@Lyra decided that she need to form new relationships:

"I need these kind of friends."

@Liyakhanya_B questioned the girls' wardrobe choices:

"Who randomly has a yellow T-shirt?"

@lebohang had major FOMO:

"I looked at my friends and sighed."

@leyci75 was stunned by the foolery:

"Wait, are we really the new adults?"

@Hlehle🎀announced:

"If my friends are not like this, I don't want them."

@Lera2 felt like a part of the group:

"Why do I want to join so bad? I'm literally signing along."

@uGogo wase93🤟🏾 commented:

"This is true friendship."

Nadia Nakai’s Halloween costume has netizens stunned

Briefly News also reported Rapper Nadia Nakai was crowned the winner of last year's Halloween looks as she rocked a very disturbing costume. Bragga fans dubbed her costume as the best because she looked ravishing and equally scary at the same time, her make-up artists dished the deets to Briefly News Some.

Mzansi celebs pulled out all the stops for their Halloween costumes, and the internet was left impressed.

