Mzansi Woman’s Heartwarming Visit to Her Waitress Friend at Work Melts Hearts in SA
- A hun went viral on social media after she showcased how she visited her friend at work
- The clip captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments
- People reacted to the footage as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming message
One lady gave her viewers a glimpse into her friendship, leaving many online people envious.
Woman visits waitress friend at work
The babe shared a video on TikTok showcasing how she decided to pay her friend a visit at her workplace.
In the clip posted by @arenelairshawrtba, one can see the young lady's friend, who works as a waitress at Nando's, arriving with her bestie's food, which she had ordered. The pair began conversing with each other as they laughed and cracked jokes.
@arenelairshawrtba's footage was well-received among online users. It went on to become a hit on TikTok, clocking over 44K views and thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
SA is smitten by the women's friendships
Mzansi netizens were in awe of the lady and her friend. Many rushed to the comments section to gush over their friendship, while others wished for it.
Harold said:
"This is so cute."
Nomalangakhumalo92 shared:
"Your friend is like mine akuthengel something ajike athi uyakondla."
Similwesihl wrote:
"What a humble soul."
Ntshuni commented:
"Let me send this to my friend as a hint."
Zinhle Sibongokuhle Mtsweni gushed over the duo, saying:
"She’s so real for the comments that’s a true friend."
