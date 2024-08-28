A hun went viral on social media after she showcased how she visited her friend at work

The clip captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the footage as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming message

One lady gave her viewers a glimpse into her friendship, leaving many online people envious.

A lady visited her waitress friend in a TikTok video. Image: @arenelairshawrtba

Source: TikTok

Woman visits waitress friend at work

The babe shared a video on TikTok showcasing how she decided to pay her friend a visit at her workplace.

In the clip posted by @arenelairshawrtba, one can see the young lady's friend, who works as a waitress at Nando's, arriving with her bestie's food, which she had ordered. The pair began conversing with each other as they laughed and cracked jokes.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@arenelairshawrtba's footage was well-received among online users. It went on to become a hit on TikTok, clocking over 44K views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA is smitten by the women's friendships

Mzansi netizens were in awe of the lady and her friend. Many rushed to the comments section to gush over their friendship, while others wished for it.

Harold said:

"This is so cute."

Nomalangakhumalo92 shared:

"Your friend is like mine akuthengel something ajike athi uyakondla."

Similwesihl wrote:

"What a humble soul."

Ntshuni commented:

"Let me send this to my friend as a hint."

Zinhle Sibongokuhle Mtsweni gushed over the duo, saying:

"She’s so real for the comments that’s a true friend."

Mzansi lady runs out of groceries, friends rescue her with cash

Briefly News previously reported that a lady on TikTok, Khulie, immediately ran to her friends for help after running out of groceries.

The woman texted her close friends to explain her problem. Her girlfriends did not interrogate her with questions and sent her money to help her sort herself out. Social media users loved the wholesome gesture and wished they had such kind friends.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News