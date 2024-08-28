One babe in SA was amused by the voice of her e-hailing driver in a video making rounds online

The clip went viral online, generating many views, along with thousands of likes and comments

People flooded the comments with jokes and laughter as the lady's footage entertained them

A hun in South Africa went viral on social media, and her video entertained many people online.

A lady laughed after hearing an e-hailing driver’s voice in a TikTok video. Image: @dineo_bahle

Source: TikTok

Woman breaks out in laughter after hearing e-hailing driver's voice

A man amused one babe who took a ride with an e-hailing driver. In the video shared by TikTok user @dineo_bahle, one can see the young lady conversing with the driver, and as the man spoke, the hun cracked up in laughter over his voice, which amused her.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @dineo_bahle simply said:

"Oh, this Uber driver? five stars!"

The footage grabbed the attention of netizens, gathering loads of views, likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the funny video below:

Netizens crack jokes in the comments

Social media users could not help but laugh and crack jokes in the comments as the woman's video amused them.

D said:

"I’m a fool for laughing hard."

LeratoH_M was amused:

"When it finally sunk in...I started laughing like crazy."

Neobatlang wrote:

"This is too funny."

Njabulo expressed:

"It's how you covered up so that he doesn't understand the actual reason for laughter."

Olemut31 commented:

"Yeah, I am ending the ride, and they are getting off."

