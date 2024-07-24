A young woman pulled a funny and naughty joke on her grandmother who was peacefully cooking

The hun went to the elderly woman in the kitchen and joking told her that her favourite president had passed on

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A granddaughter pulled a funny joke on her granny. Images: @k_moloi

A naughty young woman pulled a hilarious prank on her grandmother, leaving the internet in stitches.

In a TikTok video uploaded by Karabo Moloi (@k_moloi), the grandmother is in the kitchen peacefully cooking when the daughter comes to her and acts shocked.

The elderly woman asked the lady what was wrong. She jokingly said the president has passed on. The grandmother was in disbelief. She was hilariously stressed, asking the young woman what had happened. She responded saying it was a heart attack.

Young lady pulls prank on granny

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers entertained by the video

The video gained over 300k likes, with many online users laughing and adoring the grandmother.

@Ne🧸 commented:

"She’s so real for using the pot’s lid to add water😭😭😭."

@Melo The Lemon wrote:

"Haibo I know this granny 🥺 she used to be friends with my late grandma. Please ask her about Malehlohonolo Diseko from Besta 🥺."

@𝓣𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓸💋🥀 shared:

"Yoh, you almost gave her a heart attack😭."

@Feefs joked:

"Gogo was scared before even hearing the bad news 🤣🤣🤣."

@pabi_cooper commented:

"My fave has done it again💀🤣🤣."

@Mophethi Mabeba asked:

"Can I take her out for breakfast, lunch and dinner on the 29th, I’ll bring her about around 20:00 ready to go to bed 🥹🥹🥹🥹."

@Grace Mondlana 🎀 was entertained:

"Do it again 😂😂😂😂😂."

@Mareletja adored:

"I love how old people love their president. It comes deep from the heart."

@Tutsi loved:

"Your Ganny is such a character 😊❤️."

Daughter makes pregnancy joke on mom

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who pulled a pregnancy prank on her mother.

The footage shows @bongeka267 in the store with her mom as they shop for needed items. @bongeka267 picks up a pregnancy test from the shelf and places it into the troller, to which her mother stands and looks at her in shock while she giggles.

