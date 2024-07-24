A naughty mother pulled a prank on her young boy while he was peacefully sleeping

The mother put on a devil's mask and woke her son who hilariously responded to the prank

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing at the naughty mother

A mom pulled a funny joke on her son.

A mother hilariously scared her child. The funny moment was captured in a TikTok video.

In the clip uploaded by @calvin.booysen, the family is sitting in the comfort of their home. The kid is peacefully sleeping on top of his grandmother. The naughty mom decided to wear a scary mask to prank the kid.

She woke him up from his grandmother's arms and pulled him towards her. The kid was so sleepy that it took him time to notice the scary mask his mother was wearing. The boy's reaction was nothing less than expected, he hilariously ran back to his granny's arms with tears.

Mother hilariously pulls prank on her child

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the naughty mom

The video garnered over 2.9 million views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@miss_lover7 commented:

"His reaction took three business days to kick in💀😩😭."

T@umi. Marumo Expressed:

"These poor kids they thought we are parents... Kante we are also kids😂😂😂😂😂."

@Pontsho Chauke🇿🇦 shared:

"I love doing this😂😂😂 my niece one day said 'Auntie the devil was wearing your jacket' 😂😂"

@esihle_hloyi28 was entertained:

"So wrong, do it again😂😂😂."

@Nombasa Maseti laughed:

"Not his grandma hitting you like she wasn’t part of the plan😭😂😂."

@♡kimclaasen♡ commented:

"Something I would do🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂."

@NOSI 🎀 said:

"Me as a mom🤣🤣🤣."

Daughter jokes with humorous mom

In another story, Briefly News reported about a daughter who hilariously scolded her mother for coming home late.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @tapinza0, the mom is standing outside while the daughter stands at the door. The woman hilariously asked her mother where was she coming from at that time of the night. The humorous mom responded saying that she was coming from the streets where she was looking for a man.

