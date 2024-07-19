A naughty woman pulled a hilarious joke on her mother who was sitting comfortably in her home

The young lady pretended to be falling next to her parent while she carried a hot cup of tea

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing at the joke and making funny statements

A video of a young woman pulling a hilarious joke on her mother has gone viral, leaving netizens in stitches.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @ayandalhalhajack, the mom is seen sitting in the comfort of her home waiting for the young lady to bring her tea. The mom is focusing on what was playing on the television, seemingly enjoying it.

The young lady then comes in with the empty cup, pretending there's tea inside. When she was about to give the mom the "tea," she pretended to be falling. The elderly woman reacted hilariously. She was shocked and quickly moved away from the girl to avoid the hot "tea."

The eight-second video garnered over 800k views, with many online users laughing at the prank.

@TRS wrote:

"I bet she did swear 7 times."

@Celos Celo'y Madlomo Matundu said:

"Watched more than 5 times ."

@Kuhlekathingonohlehle commented:

"Heart attack heart attack guys for parents you don't understand."

@tbos was entertained:

"I wanted to see her reaction, why you cut video fast ."

@lerato mudanabula laughed:

"Hai mahn ."

@Mosebjady asked:

"Are you still safe after that look."

@Z \\Mphemba. shared:

"I did that to mine and I slept without eating ."

Daughter hilariously sips tea while mom cleans

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who hilariously drank tea while her mother was cleaning the house.

In the clip uploaded by @thalitha_mat, she can be seen sitting in the kitchen sipping her hot tea while her mother was cleaning, making sure the house was spotless. According to the caption, the woman said that she asked her mother to make her tea and clean the house. If she refused, she also gave her the option of leaving her house.

