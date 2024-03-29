Hilarious woman shared a TikTok video of her sipping tea while her mother cleaned the house

The young lady jokingly said that she told her mom to make her space spotless or leave

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the daughter hilarious

A daughter hilariously sipped tea while her mom cleaned the house. Images: @thalitha_mat/ TikTok, @thalitha_mat/ Instagram

One woman left South African online users in stitches after she shared a TikTok video of her sipping tea while her mom cleaned the house.

In the clip uploaded by @thalitha_mat, she can be seen sitting in the kitchen sipping her hot tea while her mother was cleaning, making sure the house was spotless.

According to the caption, the woman said that she asked her mother to make her tea and clean the house. If she refused, she also gave her the option of leaving her house.

Woman tells mom to clean or leave her house

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the woman's joke

The video garnered over 54k likes, with many online users laughing at the hilarious woman.

@mespending shared:

"Some people don’t understand the love between some kids and their parents, my dad calls us his best friends and likes it more when we play like we’re mates."

@mama bk wrote:

" Rumours says after the video you were kicked out."

@Bulie Maranxa commented:

"Love this for us. Abasebenze bayeke izindaba." (They must work and stop gossiping)

@user9661948770203 said:

"I doubt that's the truth, I think she's cleaning coz she didn't like what she saw ."

@Ayonda Ceko joked:

"She looks angry please tell her if she doesn’t want, she must leave your house, you can’t send someone then they pull an angry face."

@Coffee laughed:

" Well done sis, she must cook after that ."

@Rethabile_Rakau said:

"Good she must bath you after you are a child after all ."

@Owenkosi❤Okhethiweyo stanned:

"Yes girl, enjoy yourself she must clean .nawe you cleaned hers."

