A loving mother took to her TikTok account to share with her followers a kitchen mess that her daughter made

In the video, the mom said that her little girl went straight to bed after turning the place into a ransack

The online community reacted to the clip, with many sharing what they would have done

A daughter went to sleep and left her mom's kitchen messy. Images: @makhomango2

A mother took to her TikTok account to show a mess her daughter left in the kitchen.

In the video uploaded by @makhomango2, she showed her messy kitchen, with shoes on the floor, an open oven, pizza on top of the cupboard, and dirty dishes everywhere.

She said her daughter was making herself homemade pizza. She, on the other hand, was unwinding while watching a movie. But she realised that her daughter had gone quiet, and when she checked, the kitchen was a mess, and the pizza maker was fast asleep. The mom said now she had to clean up the mess.

Mom cleans daughter's kitchen mess

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers wish they grew up like the lady's daughter

The video garnered over 44k views, with many online users sharing what their parents would have done to them if they had acted the same way as the woman's daughter.

@Katalia Ramasoga suggested:

"You wake her up so that next time she will remember to clean up."

@tikhonabhali shared:

"My mother would have woken me up at 12 midnight when she does her prayers and said Angels can't come in because of the mess ."

@NothandoThulee laughed:

"The chef, she is sleeping ."

@Candice shared:

"My grandma would wake you up and now younger sister is getting nicer treatment, we have to do that for HER."

@PhumzeeM relates:

"Sounds like your daughter and my daughter are sisters ! Coz wow! U sisters bakes, makes a mess and then goes to sleep ."

@Tiiti_Lola stanned:

"A queen that one . Please, I love her so much ."

