A Tswana-speaking mom caught her two little toddlers playing with flour in the kitchen

The white powder was strewn around the room, and the kids were caught red-handed in the act

She attempted to yell at them to reprimand them, but this had the opposite desired effect

A TikTok video of a mom catching her tiny toddlers playing with flour in the kitchen had netizens laughing uncontrollably.

A TikTok mommy shared a video that shows how her two little toddlers messed up her kitchen with what appears to be baking flour. Their response to being caught had social media users in stitches.

The clip started with her yelling at them in deep Setswana, but the response of the older one caught everyone off guard, including the angry mom.

Mom shares TikTok video of toddlers caught red-handed with flour

The video was uploaded to @candylux753's account, which belongs to the little tot's mother.

Watch the video below:

The younger one of the kids had the white powder smeared all over her face, and the older one literally laughed in his mom's face when she tried to discipline him with a firm tone using traditional Setswana.

TikTok reacts to toddlers laughing at angry mom after playing with flour

The video has been viewed over 1 million times just three days after being uploaded.

Read some of the comments below:

@Rhee♡ thought Jaden's laugh was infectious:

"Jaden's laugh is everything."

@mekhin.ah blamed Jaden for the crime:

"Jaden is the mastermind."

@Mudzulatshidulo said:

"Lexi is exercising her right to remain silent."

@samzzaa said Jaden was actually trying to calm her down:

"Jaden is like, 'Mama, calm down.'"

@Redeemed-Dee✝️ also blamed Jaden:

"Jaden is the instigator."

@Mapula.M said:

"Jaden is like, 'what's your story?'"

