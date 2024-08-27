A woman on TikTok shared her healthy relationship with her friends when she ran to them after running out of groceries

Her friends didn’t ask many questions and sent her money to sort out her problem

Social media users were stunned by the lovely and wholesome friendship and wished that they, too, had such friends

A lady on TikTok, Khulie, immediately ran to her friends for help after running out of groceries. The woman sent her close friends a text explaining her problem. Her girlfriends did not interrogate her with questions and sent her money to sort herself out.

Mzansi was in awe after a lady on TikTok showed off her warm sisterhood. Image: @khulie24

Source: TikTok

Social media users loved the wholesome gesture and wished they had such kind friends.

Mzansi lady runs out of groceries, friends rescue her with cash

Friendship is family you choose for yourself, people who are good to you and add value to your life as you do to them. Women call healthy friendships, 'sisterhood'.

Khulie has the same warm sisterhood that many dream of having. She showed this off on TikTok when she ran to her girls after running out of groceries.

She texted her three close friends for help, and they didn’t interrogate her with questions; instead, they sent her some money to sort out her problems. Khulie was so grateful to call those three girls her chosen family and shared her video on TikTok with the caption:

“I wasn’t expecting this, but my friends are such darlings.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to warm sisterhood

Social media users were stunned by the lovely and wholesome friendship and wished that they, too, had such friends:

@smarhndlela_xvi can't seem to find good friends:

"Where do you guys find true friends?"

@lwah24 loved the wholesome girl sqaud:

"I love this for you, I also have this friend, Nkosi."

@OrangeKidd wished for good mates:

"I told mine I'm short with R80 for wifi and they did nothing about that maar they're are always here using the very same WiFi."

