Busiswa joined DJ Zinhle's star-studded celebration, attending with celebrities like Pearl Thusi, Moozlie, Nadia Nakai, Rethabile Khumalo, and Cici

Fans admired Busiswa's look and praised the strong sisterhood between her and DJ Zinhle, highlighting their supportive relationship

The event showcased the unity and empowerment among South African female celebrities during Women's Month

Busiswa was among the entertainment industry's who's who who stepped out to celebrate DJ Zinhle. The star looked absolutely amazing in a little black dress and heels.

Busiswa stunned at DJ Zinhle's event. Image: @busiswaah and @djzinhle

Busiswa celebrates DJ Zinhle

The Mzansi entertainment industry has helped celebrities form beautiful friendships. Fans have witnessed their favourites supporting and uplifting each other on social media. DJ Zinhle has been making major strides in her career lately, and her legion of fans and friends have been cheering her on.

Award-winning singer Busiswa recently took to social media to celebrate DJ Zinhle. The star joined celebs like Pearl Thusi, Moozlie, Nadia Nakai, Rethabile Khumalo and Cici, who attended the glamorous event. She wrote:

"Yabona ngale Women’s Month yona?! We CE👏🏾LE👏🏾BRA👏🏾TED👏🏾 ourselves shem! CHEERS TO #djzinhlexremymartin #happywomensmonth."

Fans love Busiswa and DJ Zinhle's relationship

South Africans love it when celebrities work together and support each other. Many commented about the stars' sisterhood, while others spoke about Busiswa's look.

@moozlie said:

"We ate it with a fork & knife Shem I don’t wanna lie😅👌✨"

@nadianakai added:

"Beautiful sister ❤️"

@pearlthusi commented:

"I love you!!!"

@poppie_diniz_nam0 wrote:

"Your majesty... The queen royal highness rock........ 😍😍❤️❤️❤️"

@ciciworldwide said:

"🥂🥂❤❤ . My beautiful sista."

@amiethugmail.com5 commented:

"You look stunning, my beautiful Queen ❤️"

@sandulelanonyana commented:

"😍😍yazi u @djzinhle has consistently been a girls girl, a sisters keeper 🔥🔥big ups sis 🔥🔥you all ATE."

@kimberleybubu wrote:

"You are beautiful ❤️, a light that constantly shining 🔥🙌"

DJ Zinhle asks about having undermining friends in video

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle posted a video talking about friendship. Pearl Thusi's name came up as peeps commented on the post.

Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle's friendship has always fascinated their fans. Online users recently discussed the two after DJ Zinhle's video.

