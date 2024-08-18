DJ Zinhle recently made people wonder if she still had hang-ups about her friendship with Pearl Thusi

Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle have had a public friendship, and many people have speculated that the two fell out

DJ Zinhle posted a video that made people think that she was dropping hints about her experiences with Pearl Thusi

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

DJ Zinhle posted a video talking about friendship. Pearl Thusi's name came up as peeps commented on the post.

DJ Zinhle made a video complaining that she had a bad friend and people wondered if it was throwing shade at Pearl Thusi. Image: @djzinhle / @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle's friendship has always fascinated their fans. Online users recently discussed the two after DJ Zinhle's video.

DJ Zinhle wonders about bad friends

In a video reposted on X @TashaTashT, DJ Zinhle asked if her audience has ever had friends Who and everything they do. She made an example of a friend trying to neutralise any compliments she got. For example, if someone complimented your body, her friend would insist on pointing out that she doesn't go to the gym. Or that her friend says that DJing is not difficult when someone would call her a good DJ. Watch the video:

SA finds DJ Zinhle's video shady

Netizens assumed Zinhle was talking about her friendship with Pearl. Some thought the DJ was exhibiting mean girl behaviour, and that she should confront the "friend" directly. Read the comments below:

@I_am_Bucie said:

"This one and always subbing friends or a friend. I’m tired of this mean girl."

@grootsuster commented:

"Zinhle’s in her 40s and is still unable to address issues directly with her friends? This is so high school."

@tttcvlyn35 wrote:

"She must just say ,who we tired of that friend too."

@_MGLKD_ joked:

"@PearlThusi have you ever had a friend like that?"

@RakakiTrevor_ added:

"@DJZinhle and @PearlThusi are just fighting for boyfriends and she wants us to have sympathy for her. South Africans shall remain xenophobic and lazy according to their ideology."

@Beeds822 pointed out

"Listen to the accent and it will tell you who she’s talking about."

@iamnel__ wasn't impressed:

"Zinhle is so cringe 🤮. So is Pearl. They deserve each other."

DJ Zinhle gives Pearl Thusi her flowers after ZeeNation fest set

Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle's friendship is still going strong despite their estrangement for a while. The Umlilo hitmaker gave Pearl Thusi her flowers because she delivered at the ZeeNation Festival.

On Instagram, DJ Zinhle gave a huge shoutout to her friend Pearl Thusi as she was one of the performers at the ZeeNation Fest 2024. The concert marked DJ Zinhle's 20 years in the industry, and she had a star-studded lineup.

Fans assumed animosity between the ladies after they were rumoured to have fallen out. Their social media comments also did not help the situation, adding fuel to the fire.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News