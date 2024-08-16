Singer Berita fired back at the controversial Nota Baloyi after he called her an 'error'

The singer shared that she was tired of Nota dragging her on social media just because they got divorced

The star further mentioned how Nota threatened to bankrupt her should she go ahead with the divorce

Berita fired shots at the controversial Nota Baloyi. Image: @lavidanota, @berita

Source: Instagram

The drama between Nota Baloyi and his ex-wife Berita is far from over. The two continue to shoot each other on social media every chance they get.

Berita claims Nota threatened to bankrupt her

After news of the two stars getting a divorce circulated on social media, they have been making headlines about them being on each other's necks. Recently, Berita fired back at the controversial Nota Baloyi after he called her an error.

In a tweet shared by the singer on her Twitter (X) page, she claimed that the music executive threatened to bankrupt her should she go ahead with the divorce and that he fled overseas, where he ran out of money.

She wrote:

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! A year ago, he threatened to bankrupt me if I dared to divorce him. He fled, evaded papers, and ran out of money abroad. But now, he wants to play the hero? Please. I've had enough of his lies and manipulation."

See the post below:

Netizens respond to Berita's claims

Netizens responded to the claims Berita made about Nota Baloy. Read some of their comments below:

@ChrisExcel102 responded:

"We stand with our Goat Nota in these difficult times. There’s no Dustbin to throw a brother."

@sabelostorm wrote:

"You married him for citizenship."

@StHonorable replied:

"Don't hold back dear...nawe expose him."

@Inenekazi1 wrote:

"The way I hate that man mntase yho. The worst part is that it seems like people like him apha and keep interacting with him and in doing so are inflating his ego. I'll never understand humans."

@SlungileK commented:

"Don’t even give him airtime sisi. He’s a loser!"

@Zvoutete14 mentioned:

"I hope this isn’t your last tweet. Cook him please."

Source: Briefly News