Anele Mdoda has revealed on social media what happened to legendary actress Vatsiwa Ndara

The star shared a tweet that Vatiswa has left the industry and that she has begged her several times to come back

Many netizens responded to Anele Mdoda's post, saying that they would love to see Ndara on their screens once again

The South African radio personality Anele Mdoda shared news about what happened to the legendary actress Vatiswa Ndara after she made headlines four years ago.

Anele Mdoda reveals Vatiswa Ndara left the acting industry for good

Social media has buzzed since the 947 radio presenter Anele Mdoda revealed what happened to the veteran actress and author Vatiswa Ndara.

The radio star posted on her Twitter (X) page that Ndara has left the acting industry. She tried calling her several times to get her back, but she declined.

She wrote:

"She left the industry. I called her and begged last year. She said not a chance. I won’t give up though. That woman is talent."

See the post below:

Fans heartbroken that Vatiswa left the industry

Many netizens were heartbroken that Vatiswa decided to leave the acting industry for good after she was blacklisted. See some of the comments below:

@AHT_YssY wrote:

"The level of gatekeeping in the acting industry is crazy but we need her back on TV. Even if it be on Netflix or Showmax projects."

@Dr_Shiyaklenga said:

"She's talented I wish she can be brought back on Muvhango since they are reviving the show, but at the same time we should wait for her until she's ready."

@motshetshex commented:

"That's sad. That's really sad OMG."

@masesifire responded:

"Tell us where we need to sign a petition for her comeback. Thank you for not giving up."

@_Khanyisile__ mentioned:

"Everytime they talk about the top talent in the country her name always comes to my head. What she did on Igazi will remain one of the best performances I’d ever seen."

@Puseletso__M questioned:

"Is her leaving the industry not a result of what she said those people did to her?"

