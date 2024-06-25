South African media personality Anele Mdoda found herself on the firing line after she responded to a tweet

A man on Social media fired shots at the 947 radio presenter's response to his tweet

Many netizens flooded the comment section, mentioning how the Twitter user put Anele in her place

A netizen fired shots at Anele Mdoda. Image: @zintathu, @Zweli_Thixo

Yoh, netizens on social media don't play. Media personality Anele Mdoda recently got put in her place by a Twitter (X) user.

Man fires shots at Anele Mdoda

There's never a peaceful day on black Twitter. The South African radio presenter, Anele Mdoda, made headlines again on social media.

The star, who recently turned 40, got into an altercation with Twitter (X) user @Zweli_Thixo after she responded to his tweet, which resulted in him clapping back at her for the response she wrote.

The user wrote:

"No I don't !! But for example you once said Kelly Rowland doesn't look good without makeup while ungakaze umbone in person."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the clapback

Shortly after the social media user fired the shots at Anele, many netizens reacted to it. See some of the comments below:

@AndriesAR wrote:

"You waited for this moment since birth bro no ways."

@Bonginkosi8715 said:

"She will never find peace."

@BafanaSurprise commented:

"The only reason I love Twitter, celebrities have no platform here. They are always placed at their own place."

@Nthabeemaringa replied:

"Shots fired it's gonna be a long day fam be prepared to get blocked."

@OnahJohnUdele responded:

"You waited for the right time to hit. Well done."

@Thapz__ mentioned:

"You can't tell me otherwise, this response was drafted you've been waiting and the moment has finally arrived."

@Taftee_T shared:

"Lol she must just sit everything out on this app coz everytime she is gonna be reminded of her past mendacity."

