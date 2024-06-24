Limpopo Woman’s Hilarious Video Reveals Mom’s Unique Cupboard Purchase, Leaving SA in Stitches
- A lady took to social media to showcase the cupboards that her mother bought, which left peeps cracking up in laughter
- The TikTok clip gained a massive attraction online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments
- The footage amused netizens as they flocked to the comments section to poke fun at the mom while others shared their thoughts
A lady in Limpopo left many people in South Africa in stitches after she unveiled her mother's hilarious antics in a TikTok video.
Woman shows off the cupboard her mother bought
The footage shared by @feleciamaripane1 on the video platform has generated over 289K views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication. In the clip, the young lady exposed her mom saying:
"POV: Your brother gave your mom money for the kitchen cupboard (design and installation), My stingy mother pulled Le raki ya apple. Apple cupboard."
@feleciamaripane1 unveiled her mother's cupboard, which she bought in a clip, leaving peeps in laughter.
Watch the video below:
Online users crack jokes over the woman's antics
Netizens were left in laughter as they took to the comments section to poke fun at the lady's mom over her amusing act.
Lisakanya Venna said:
"Your brother better ask for his change because wow!"
Mats_oalo added:
"Don’t give them money just do things for them."
Bigb wrote:
"it’s nice."
Nomanice could relate:
"My mom is like this too."
Lusanachauke commented:
"After 6 months, the handles will break. Be prepared to buy new handles."
Tayanda Madulube expressed:
"I'd be so disappointed."
Woman showcase Takealot nightstand with a hidden charging compartment
