“I Had Fake Friends”: Woman Hilariously Shows How She Wore Lashes, SA Laughs

A woman took to TikTok to show people a throwback video of herself wearing long and thick lashes

The extensions which reached the young lady's eyebrows looked heavy as she moved her eyes around

The viral video had many people laughing and cracking jokes in the video's comment section

A young woman posted a hilarious throwback video of how she used to rock her lashes. Images: @peppermint79

Source: TikTok

A young woman shared with internet users a moment in time when she used to rock long, false eyelashes — something she now deeply regrets.

Tsholofelo Michelle Mabote, who uses the handle @peppermint79 on TikTok, posted a video of herself with a text that read the following:

"I had fake friends. You can't convince me otherwise. What in the lash blindness?"

The video then cuts to Tsholofelo wearing thick eyelashes that reach her eyebrows. When she looked around, the woman's eyes became extra big, giving the illusion that the lashes were heavy as her eyes moved.

She captioned her post:

"This was three years ago. Don’t laugh."

Watch the comical clip below:

Netizens crack jokes over woman's lashes

Tsholofelo's humourous post received over half a million views, with thousands sharing their thoughts on her previous beauty blunder in the comment section.

@thungomthethwaa joked with the young lady:

"Sana? The wind I felt when you looked up and down."

@vimbozz suggested Tsholofelo had others to blame besides her mates:

"Forget your friends. There’s no love at home?"

Laughing in the comments, @chantel_koena wrote:

"It gets funnier as you keep looking up."

Drawing comparisons, @philisiiwe said:

"Bathong? Windscreen wipers, Ausi."

@aphrodite_fierce told Tsholofelo:

"They did you dirty, but those lashes were in then."

Local lash tech's viral eyebrow extensions break the internet

In an article published in April, Briefly News reported about a lady who took to TikTok to rave about being the first South African lash tech to do eyebrow extensions.

The beautician shared that she came across a woman in Dubai who taught her the technique, which gave her the "confidence" to introduce it to her clients in South Africa. Many people took to the comments to praise the woman for her work, while others expressed their thoughts on the eyebrow extensions.

