Talented actress Angel Zuma, who portrayed Nomkhosi Mthembu on Umkhokha: The Curse , opened up about her harrowing experience on the show

In a series of videos on her YouTube channel, Zuma alleged that her experience on the show was enjoyable until she resigned

Angel Zuma accused industry greats of trying to blackball her and ruin her future when she left the show

Angel Zuma opened up about the alleged abuse she suffered after announcing she was leaving 'Umkhokha: The Curse'. Image: Jeremychanphotography

Source: Getty Images

Talented actress Angel Zuma has opened up about her harrowing experience working on Umkhokha: The Curse. Zuma portrayed one of the lead roles in the Mzansi Magic series, Nomkhosi Mthembu wife of controversial Khulekani Mthembu. The show's last episode was aired on Friday 28 February.

Angel Zuma discusses horrible exit from Umkhokha: The Curse

Earlier reports suggested that Zuma left Umkhokha: The Curse to be part of The Lion King in Toronto, Canada. A source who spoke to Daily Sun at the time said Angel Zuma caught the producers and cast of Umkhokha: The Curse by surprise when she announced that she was leaving.

Taking to her YouTube channel, Angel Zuma opened up about the abuse she suffered when she tendered in her resignation. She said that everything was well until she announced she was leaving the show.

“I never thought in my life these people would do such things to me because I said I'm leaving, because I resigned. Guys it was horrible. I had the worst experience leaving. Like can we normalise that when a person resigns; there's nothing obviously you can do to convince them to stay and know they're really leaving. Send them well man. Let them go in peace you don't need to fight them; you don't need to pull strings and connections and everything and everyone you know to try and stop this person from thriving in life just because they're going to thrive outside. I've never cried so much in my life I've never been so hurt disappointed feeling betrayed,” she said.

Angel Zuma revealed that she went into a deep depression and suffered at the hands of industry giants whom she didn’t name.

“To the people we look up to. People who have been in the industry opening doors for other people. You’re taking a young girl. My entire future. That place was gonna kill me fam. That place really gonna kill me,” Zuma added.

Zithulele Khwela takes Umkhokha: The Curse to court

Umkhokha: The Curse producers were previously in the spotlight for non-payment after Zithulele Khwela took them to court where he emerged victorious.

Zithulele Khwela sued the producers of 'Umkhokha: The Curse'. Image: zithulelekhwela

Source: Instagram

The main soundtrack, Mkhululi Wezoni, was among the songs in the soapie produced by Zithulele but not credited to him. According to a report by ZiMoja, the award-winning composer finally got his dues after allegedly signing a non-disclosure agreement.

Deli Malinga warns Facebook users

In other Umkhokha: The Curse news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Deli Malinga, who played the revered character of MaMzobe, revealed that someone was using her image to scam people.

The SAFTA-winning star revealed that there is a fake Facebook account created with her name and pictures without her permission.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News