Umkhokha: The Curse ended on 28 February 2025, leaving viewers with mixed reactions, as some praised the finale while others criticised its inconsistencies

Jabulani Macdonald called the episode a masterpiece, highlighting its brilliant writing and direction, while fans debated the execution and emotional depth of key scenes

Social media users expressed contrasting opinions, with some calling it one of the best telenovelas and others labelling the ending rushed and disappointing

Umkhokha: The Curse viewers are still discussing the show after the last episode was aired on Friday 28 February. Fans have shared mixed reactions with some praising the last episode, while others discussed the loopholes in the season finale.

‘Umkhokha: The Curse’ viewers shared thoughts on the show's last episode. Image: @umkhokha_mzansi

Source: Instagram

Umkhokha: The Curse viewers discuss the season finale

It seems like the ending of Umkhokha: The Curse left social media with more questions than answers. The star-studded show featuring Nay Maps, Deli Malinga, Sibonile Ngubane, Hope Mbhele and Gcinile Nkosi officially ended in February 2025 after two seasons.

Popular entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald sparked the conversation when he shared a lengthy review. Part of the post read:

"Umkhokha’s finale is probably one of the best telenovela finales I’ve watched in a very long time.

"The episode was brilliantly written and expertly directed. Mamzobe and Mabusi’s deaths were truly heartbreaking.

"Overall, the final episode was a masterpiece, beautifully written and executed. 520 episodes later, and this truly marks the end of a brilliant show. Shoutout to the incredible cast and crew!"

Fans weigh in on Umkhokha: The Curse's final episode

Social media users dished their mixed reviews of the telenovela's last episode. Some said the show was well executed and praised the writers, while others said there were loopholes and inconsistencies in the storyline.

@LungzM said:

"This is a paid review because there’s no way we watched the same finale and came to opposite conclusions. This finale was rushed, lacking and disappointing. You know the truth. Stop lying. Mthembu is watching!"

@Sli_Nd wrote:

"It’s the “well executed for me”. The acting was so bad in the last episode, from that fake cry ka MaNzimande, Sphamandla smiling while everyone is in tears, that lobola scene with Ndlovu, Gabi G. Lol you can tell that they didn’t give it their all, (I guess because abasasebenzi)"

@Peaches8Just added:

"Well explained. I mean this was one of the best telenovelas. Everything was top tier🔥"

@DjKabaza commented:

"We thank them for giving it their all and keeping us glued to the screen."

@mamawatheboys2 said:

"The writer of this telenovela ke bosso.Every storyline had its ending, i enjoyed watching Umkhokha The Curse 👏👏🙌🙌🙌"

@waraidzo added:

"Beautiful masterpiece and they ended it well. So unpredictable but Mabusi was saved and covered from from the curse by Mthembu and had been told to stay away from Mzobe family but she broke her covering so ultimately she had to die."

‘Umkhokha: The Curse’s fans have shared mixed reactions after the season finale. Image: @dellymalinga9

Source: Instagram

iThonga replaces Umkhokha: The Curse

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tshedza Pictures' new telenovela, iThonga will replace fan-favourite telenovela, Umkhokha: The Curse this March.

The show tells the tale of twin brothers, Banele and Sanele, played by award-winning actor Bonko Khoza.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News