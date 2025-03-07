Papa Penny Ahee reality TV star, Papa Penny, gave a speech at the National Assembly Plenary

The uMkhonto we Sizwe member of parliament condemned the Sports, Arts and Culture minister, Gayton McKenzie

His lengthy speech received mixed responses from social media users who questioned his choice to speak his native language

Papa Penny slammed the Sports, Arts and Culture Ministry at the National Assembly Plenary.

Source: Twitter

Papa Penny was one of the speakers at the National Assembly Plenary as an uMkhonto we Sizwe member.

Papa Penny slams Gayton McKenzie

In a four-minute long speech, the uMkhonto we Sizwe member of parliament lambasted the Sports, Arts and Culture minister, Gayton McKenzie.

Penny slammed McKenzi for not attending any of the oversight visits in the Eastern Cape. The X video was shared by the political party's official social media page.

"Hon. Gezani ‘Papa Penny’ Kobane strongly condemned the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture on his inaction and non-attendance of oversight visits, during the consideration of the report by the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture on oversight visit to the Eastern Cape, at the National Assembly Plenary."

Mzansi reacts to Papa Penny's speech

Reacting to the view, Mzansi questioned Papa Penny's choice to speak his native language.

Papa Penny's condemned the Sports, Arts and Culture Minister in parliament.

Source: Twitter

While others defended him, many people questioned if he was a great fit to be in Parliament.

@MkasiCharles said:

"As a proud Mutsonga and advocate for native languages, I take great pride in Nkulukumba Gezani. There exists a notable absence of any distinctive qualities of the English language or the act of speaking English, especially when juxtaposed with other linguistic systems. More specifically in Parliament, where there are translators."

@SirGamede asked:

"Guys, are we being for real now? He should be having this conversation with some locals in a tavern, convincing them to join his stockfel, not a parliament debate. No inputs whatsoever, just pointing fingers at the corrupt ANC and praising Jacob Zuma."

@Solo_Jr2 said:

"Lol, black people shame criticizing a person for speaking his language. It is not good at all because other races are using their own, and they are very proud, but here comes a BLACK ONE."

@shabarax stated:

"But what was the debate about as he spoke about. He knows about ANC corruption as he was with them. ANC people don't complete projects; they just steal. What did he say about Gayton?"

@JoeMabala7 shared:

"Indeed, it's gonna be a long five years. He spoke for four minutes but said nothing."

@DreezyShan shared:

"We are not being taken seriously, it's like we are in a circus."

@NathiBless3327 joked:

"Government Not United.....Aheee!"

@Joy_BoyZA replied:

"Mara everything is Aheee."

@lawrencezulu ASKED:

"Isn't that a hope and pride return that our MPs can speak in their home languages in the parly? Big ups to Papa Penny for expressing that pride of being Tsonga man in that GNU parliament where English has become an order of the day."

MK party members put blame on church

In a previous report from Briefly News, some of the senior uMkhonto we Sizwe Party members blamed the All African Alliance Movement church.

They accused the church of allegedly sabotaging the party's ranks after 20 members of Parliament were allegedly fired.

