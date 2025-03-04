Julius Malema is earning praise after he donated R200,000 to the Tembisa Child Welfare Society

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader made the donation in honour of his 44th birthday

South Africans praised the Commander in Chief, saying others should learn from his example

South Africans are praising Julius Malema for donating R200,000 to the Tembisa Child Welfare Society for his birthday. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

GAUTENG – People love to hate on Julius Malema, but the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader is earning praise online for his latest gesture.

The EFF Commander in Chief celebrated his birthday on 3 March 2025 and decided to give back. The Red Berets leader celebrated his 44th birthday by donating R200,000 to the Tembisa Child Welfare Society. The society provides care to children who have been abandoned, neglected, abused or orphaned.

Malema celebrates birthday with less fortunate children

The politician celebrated his birthday with the children at Tembisa Child Welfare Society, saying that it was important to share love with those who are less fortunate.

“We are here because we believe there is no child who should grow up without a parent.

“When you spend time with the less fortunate, you get to inspire them. We are here because we love the less fortunate, said Malema.

The EFF leader also spoke of his admiration for the work done at the centre, urging them to reach out to him whenever they needed assistance.

“We have built a relationship starting today. Whenever you need anything, you should call us, and we'll see where we can help,” Malema added.

His party are no strangers to giving back. On 31 January 2025, the party donated R100,000 to Gauteng’s top-performing public school in 2024. In 2022 the party donated R500 000 to a KwaZulu-Natal church that was assisting citizens that were impacted by devastating floods.

Social media users praise Malema

The Commander in Chief’s gesture drew a lot of praise online as South Africans credited him for actually giving back.

Mandla H. Ncayiyana said:

“Good gesture. Maybe other politicians will emulate him. Especially those living far beyond their means from looting while in office.”

Kea Scotch added:

“Stolen or not, as long as he gives to the needy, unlike others who are just stealing and continue stealing without thinking about the poorest of the poor.”

Sakhe Tabata stated:

“The ones who are sponging on inheritance will never think of doing such.”

Londy Blose said:

“The only progressive leader that matters in Africa. The others are Mickey Mouse. Siyabonga Moshabi.”

Ngobemthembu Ngobemthembu added:

“The EFF has been doing this for years, using EFF money and not government money. But most political parties failed to use their own money to donate to our communities. Go to the likes of political parties who get millions of funding from white monopoly capital, that money is not helping our communities.”

Abbey Mabotja noted:

“At least he is doing something; unlike many fat cats we know who do nothing for their communities. They even steal taxpayer money.”

