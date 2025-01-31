The Economic Freedom Fighters donated R100,000 to Gauteng’s top-performing public school in 2024

The Red Berets also promised to assist Relebogile Secondary School, the worst-performing school

Some South Africans praised the party but others questioned when Malema was building a school

The EFF donated R100,000 to Lufhereng Secondary, but South Africans are asking where the school Julius Malema promised to build is. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG–The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is committed to addressing some of the challenges faced in the education sector by giving back.

The Red Berets are working hard to benefit schools thanks to their Umntana Eskolweni Campaign, assisting the most disadvantaged learners. The party has long since been fighting for equal education for all. On 17 August 2023, the EFF protested at Crowthorne Christian Academy where a learner was prevented from attending class until she removed her dreadlocks.

EFF donates R100k to Lufhereng Secondary

The party’s initiative has earned praise, especially after they donated R100,000 to Lufhereng Secondary School. The school, based in Soweto, was Gauteng’s top-performing public school in 2024.

Lufhereng Secondary proved to be one of the success stories of 2024. The school doesn’t have a permanent building, and operates out of mobile classrooms but still achieved a 100% matric pass rate. They also achieved 97% Bachelor passes in 2024.

The donation was made by party leader Julius Malema on 27 January 2025 during an oversight visit.

Julius Malema visited Lufhereng Secondary where he donated R100,000 to the school. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

EFF also visits Gauteng’s worst-performing school

The party also made a trip to Relebogile Secondary School, which was named the worst-performing school in the province. According to EFF Gauteng Chairperson Nkululeko Dunga, the school is in a dire state, which has made teaching and learning difficult.

“Relebogile Secondary School, which serves many learners, operates with only two functional water taps, while the bathrooms lack running water. The conditions make it nearly impossible for learners and staff to focus on education,” he said.

Dunga added that the school has been operating out of mobile classrooms since 2023, but these have poor ventilation and are prone to flooding.

The EFF has promised to provide the school with essential resources, such as pressure pumps, expanded bathroom facilities, and air-conditioners, to name a few.

SA asks where EFF’s school is

Social media users reflected on the party’s efforts, with some praising them, but many joked that Malema hasn’t built the school he promised. In 2019, the EFF leader promised that his party would build a school in five years. Helen Zille recently reminded him of that promise.

@50jtaylor joked:

“They can’t build a school, so now they donate to a school🤣.”

@debarnbb asked:

“Their donations are much welcome. But where is the free private school they promised us?”

@mzansibranding1 questioned:

“So, what happened to building a school? He just donates now?

@Bennetfor stated:

“Where is the school we were promised? They must stop deflecting. Malema bought land of 300ha, claiming he will build a school, while I am sure this is a farm for him.”

@MariusMari87140 said:

“Don’t give money to a school. Build that school.”

@FanieSP asked:

“Aren’t they meant to have built a top-performing school?”

@barend44454 added:

“100k? They promised to build a whole school and couldn’t.”

@AmogelangRSA3 questioned:

“That’s great news👏. Is he still going to build the school he promised?”

@handrivorster asked:

“When will he build the school he promised more than five years ago?”

Malema's son earns Bachelor's Pass in matric

Briefly News reported that EFF president Malema celebrated the news that his son had passed matric.

Malema's son, Ratanang, attended St David's Marist Inanda and graduated with a Bachelor's pass.

The Red Berets leader posted on social media how proud he was that his son had passed Grade 12.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News