Julius Malema hit back at the DA's Federal Chair Helen Zille on social media by making fun of her use of Botox

The EFF leader was responding to a post on X where Zille made fun of his failure to keep a promise

South Africans had a laugh at Malema's retort, with some applauding him and others criticising him

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

EFF leader Julius Malema had social media users laughing after he made fun of Helen Zille's Botox use. Image: Brenton Geach/ Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Julius Malema has got social media buzzing after poking fun at Helen Zille.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader is known for speaking his mind and recently directed a jibe at the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Federal Chair.

The Red Berets Commander in Chief poked fun at Zille’s use of Botox, something she’s confessed to trying in the past.

Zille takes swipe at Malema

The EFF leader made light of Zille’s Botox use while replying to a post mocking him.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Zille took to X to retweet a clip of Malema in 2019, captioning it “Tweet of the year.”

On 16 December 2019, Malema made a promise to build a private school that would be owned by the EFF.

“In the next five years when we come back here, if we have not built a school, don’t elect any of us in Frontier. We are useless. It means we do not know what we want,” he said in the video.

Malema and Zille are no strangers to taking shots at each other on social media. On 17 June 2021, Zille accused Malema of hosting a super spreader that went against COVID-19 regulations.

Malema hits back at DA’s Zille

In response, Juju clapped back by referencing Zille’s appearance. It’s not the first time he has done so, either.

Ironically, the Red Berets' leader has faced criticism about his own appearance online. On 29 September, social media users raised concerns about his health after noting his significant weight loss.

South Africans amused by Malema’s comment

The Commander in Chief’s jibe amused many social media users, while others trolled him for not building the school yet.

@KotzeFrederick said:

“Or like someone whose fighters are abandoning him left, right and centre. Juju these days looks like the version of the action figure purchased on Wish.”

@Top_dawg15 added:

“I know you, my President. You can put someone in their place real quick.”

@general_ec said:

“Just build the school, my brother.”

@BrytonsThoughts stated:

“The Lenin of our time.”

@dramadelinquent added:

“You failed to deliver on your promise. Sies.”

@Emmanue74657891 joked:

“😭😭CiC cooking a whole grandmother.”

@LuthandoNjabulo laughed:

“Mara Malema😂😂😂.”

@WhatWudJDo stated:

“I guess the voters understood.”

@CoysMagazi asked:

“Lol, why are you insulting her when you did lie?😂”

Malema hits back at body shamer

While Malema made fun of Zille's appearance, he's also had to deal with people making fun of his.

Briefly News reported that Malema has received a lot of comments about his weight loss on social media.

The EFF leader hit back at one person on October 1, but South Africans weren't happy how he handled it.

Source: Briefly News