The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, said he is waiting for the DA's relationship with the ANC to break down before joining the GNU

He remarked that Cyril Ramaphosa could be ousted as the ANC's president, and the new president would fight the current GNU

He said that the party is ready to govern despite rejecting the ANC's invitation to join the GNU shortly after the 2024 general elections

JOHANNESBURG—Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema said that the party is ready to join the Government of National Unity once the Democratic Alliance (DA) loses favour with the African National Congress (ANC). This is despite rejecting the GNU.

Malema ready to join GNU

Malema spoke during the party's National People's Assembly, held from 12 to 15 December 2024. Malema, who believed that the DA would fight the implementation of the BELA Act, said that the ANC would remove Ramaphosa if he did not. Ramaphosa fully implemented the Act recently.

Malema believes that Ramaphosa will be removed as the party's president when ANC goes to its next national elective conference in 2027. The next president would oppose the GNU in its current form, and the EFF would wait for the DA to leave the GNU before joining it.

What you need to know about the EFF and GNU

Julius Malema reiterated his stance on the Government of National Unity in July and said it would support a GNU without the DA and Freedom Front Plus

After joining the Progressive Caucus, it demanded that the ANC allow the caucus to join the Government of National Unity

The ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji called on the EFF to join the GNU after former deputy president Floyd Shivambu left the party

SA discusses Malema's words

Netizens on Facebook weighed in, and some believed that he was power-hungry.

Bongani Ngwane said:

"He'll demand tenders and farms to keep his lavish lifestyle intact."

Lulama Archibald Faku said:

"Opportunism at its best. This man always wants things done his way."

Dennis Wood asked;

"Juju, looking for a lifeline? Keep him out, please. He just wants to secure some extra cash."

Simpiwe Sobethu said:

"He just wants to destroy everything for personal gain. We don't want him involved."

Pieter Nel said:

"He must be marginalised until the party is disbanded."

No party can collapse GNU: Gwede Mantashe

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the ANC's national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, said the GNU cannot be collapsed by a single party. He made the remarks in response to the DA's Federal Chair Helen Zille's statements on the GNU.

Zille said the GNU would collapse without the Democratic Alliance if there is a coalition between the EFF, MK Party and the ANC. Mantashe said the ANC would invite other parties to join.

