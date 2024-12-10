The chairperson of the African National Congress, Gwede Mantashe, said no party has the power to collapse the Government of National Unity

He spoke after Democratic Alliance Federal Chair Helen Zille said that if the DA withdrew from the GNU, it would collapse

Mantashe said she is welcome to walk out of it, and the ANC would invite other parties to join the GNU

Gwede Mantashe said the GNU doesn't need the DA. Images: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The African National Congress chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, said that the Democratic Alliance does not have the power to collapse the Government of National Unity.

Mantashe responds to Zille's statements

According to eNCA, Mantashe said that the Democratic Alliance has no power to collapse the GNU. Mantashe said that Zille is welcome to withdraw from the Government of National Unity because the ANC will invite other parties. Mantashe said the ANC will invite other parties to join the GNU.

Mantashe added that if the DA withdraws from the GNU, she will create a space for the MK Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters to join the Government of National Unity. He added that the EFF and MKP are not willing to work with the DA. He emphasised that the ANC invited every political party in parliament to join the GNU. Helen Zille said that if the DA pulls out of the GNU, the country's economy will collapse in a week under an ANC, EFF and MKP coalition.

South Africans weighed in

Netxiens on Facebook discussed their views on whether the DA could collapse the GNU by pulling out of it.

Aubrey Vukeya said:

"I agree with Gwede Mantashe on this one. No party can collapse the GNU. As South Africans, we can't be held ransom by corrupt, racist parties like the DA."

James Mefolo said:

"No one could collapse the ANC, but the opposition pulled it out of power. The next step is that the ANC will lose majority."

Neo Molalogi said:

"He knows very well that he is lying."

Mahlobo Charles said:

"I think Mr Mantashe is trying to tell us that the ANC will not rise again."

Gayton McKenzie defends the GNU

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie defended the GNU.

He refuted claims that the GNU was a coalition between two parties and said it was the country's second miracle.

