The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, spoke in support of the Government of National Unity

He addressed his response to comments people made that the Government of National Unity is between the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance

South Africans gave reasons why they believed that the GNu was an ANC and DA coalition, and some weighed in on the other parties' role

Gayton McKenzie praised the Government of National Unity. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The minister of Sports, Aerts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, spoke glowingly about the Government of National Unity and refuted claims that it was a coalition between two parties.

Gayton McKenzie defends GNU

McKenzie posted on his X account, @GaytonMcK, refuting claims that the gNU is a coalition between the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance. The GNU was formed after these two parties agreed to form a government.

He shut down claims that he was a phantom minister. McKenzie was sworn in as a minister after his Patriotic Alliance party was invited to the Government of National Unity.

"The GNU is working better than what most of us expected, and most of its haters oped for. The GNU is our second miracle, and massive changes are being planned in furtherance of SA."

South Africans disagree with McKenzie

McKenzie's glowing praise did not convince some netizens.

Lekker Ding said:

"The GNU is the coalition of the ANC and DA. They just squeezed you in."

Black Masher said:

"The reason you were given a lowly portfolio is precisely because the GNU is between the DA and ANC."

TC said:

"It's only a matter of time until you change your statement."

Nkady Sabelo said:

"Unemployment is still high, the economy is still shrinking, and crime is still high."

Rain Song said:

"We only see you, my leader."

