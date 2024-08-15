The uMkhonto Wesizwe Party has confirmed welcoming Floyd Shivambu and Mzwanele Manyi into its ranks

Shivambu announced his decision not to renew his EFF party membership at a media briefing on Thursday

Former EFF National Assembly member Mzwanele Manyi joined Shivambu in taking up occupation in KZN

The MK Party has confirmed recruiting former EFF titans Floyd Shivambu and Mzwanele Manyi into its ranks. Images: Wikus de Wet, Per-Anders Pettersson

DURBAN — The uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MK Party) has confirmed recruiting former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu and National Assembly member Mzwanele Manyi.

It comes after Shivambu announced during an EFF media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday that he would not renew his party membership.

MK Party confirms Shivambu and Manyi joins

Several others, including Manyi, have also decided to trail off to KwaZulu-Natal. After that announcement, Jacob Zuma's party released a statement confirming the development.

"The MK Party welcomes the decision by [Shivambu and Manyi] as it could not have come at a better time. Their onboarding will further bolster the progressive caucus agenda. [They] will be deployed according to their strengths and expertise," the statement read.

"As leadership, we ask that all MK Party members welcome them as they begin to form part of driving the agenda of the revolution. We wish them well as they pick up the spear and continue the fight for the emancipation of our country's oppressed and marginalised people."

Manyi posted an old photo of himself and Zuma to his X account, captioning it:

"Gwaza mkhonto gwaza! Jikijela mkhonto jikijela! (Stab, spear, stab! Take flight, spear, take flight!)."

For his part, Shivambu left it to the press conference, having not taken to the timeline in the few hours since.

Julius Malema confirms Floyd Shivambu's resignation

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that EFF leader Julius Malema confirmed Floyd Shivambu's resignation from the party.

A crestfallen Malema said it was as if he himself were departing from the party, given Shivambu's status as a founding member.

He said that although the party's constitution does not allow members who resigned to return to the party, Shivambu was welcome to do so if needed.

