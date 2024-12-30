SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize's woes are compounding as the Patriotic Alliance acted against her

The party said it would lodge a formal complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission for her conduct on a FlySafair flight on 26 December

South Africans discussed her predicament, and many accused her of being influenced by the ANC to behave in a pompous manner

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests and immigration in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

The PA's Kenny Kunene said the party will lodge a complaint with the SAHRC against Nobuntu Mkhize. Images: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @FonyokaPondoka/ X

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG—SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize, who went viral after an altercation with a FlySafair flight attendant on 26 December 2024, could face the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). The Patriotic Alliance (PA) wants to file a complaint against her with the SAHRC.

PA to move against SABC employee

According to TimesLIVE, the PA's deputy president, Kenny Kunene, slammed Mkhize's remarks. Mkhize was heard using racial slurs against the flight attendant and demeaning her. Kunene said racism has no place in South Africa, and no individual is above the law. He also urged the SABC to act against her and not merely condemn her actions.

What did the SABC say about Mkhize?

Mkhize's employer, the SABC, released a statement following her outburst, which went viral on social media. The broadcaster condemned her actions and announced that it would investigate the incident.

SA weighs in

Netizens on Facebook discussed the PA's stance and the misfortune that followed Mkhize.

Noreen Lekha said:

"She learned this from the ANC. We got entitlement seekers and believers in power seats who continue to show stupidity instead of integrity."

Mokone L Komane said:

"She's a deployed cadre, hence the attitude."

Petrus Mzaefane Nage said:

"It's all how they behave because of their connections to the ANC."

Craig Matwa said:

"I'm sure that she will have an opportunity to explain her behaviour."

Lee Sibs said:

"These people get paid too much money to do nothing. Hence, they undermine people."

Nobuntu Mkhize denies she was drunk

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mkhize rubbished claims that she was drunk during her now-viral clash with a flight attendant. She intends to take legal action.

She said she had one drink before boarding the flight and insisted that the flight attendant refuse to serve her. She felt undermined by the attendant, which resulted in her outburst.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News