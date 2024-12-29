Nobuntu Mkhize claims that she was not drunk during an altercation on a FlySafair flight

The SABC employee is threatening to sue both the airline and the police following the incident

Mkhize was filmed assaulting a cabin crew member after one refused to serve her a drink

SABC Employee Nobuntu Mkhize denies that she was drunk during an altercation with FlySafair cabin crew members. Image: @AsanteOnBoards/ FlySafair Media Centre

Source: Twitter

Nobuntu Mkhize is threatening to sue both FlySafair and the South African Police Service (SAPS) following the now-infamous Boxing Day flight.

The 43-year-old, who was at the centre of a now-viral incident on 26 December, is unhappy with the treatment she claims she received from police and the airline.

The SABC employee was caught on camera fighting with FlySafair crew members, demanding to be served a drink.

Mkhize denies she was drunk

Initial reports about the incident stated that the 43-year-old was allegedly drunk, something Mkhize has denied.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Speaking to News24, she claimed she only had a whiskey before the flight but was not drunk.

"We checked in and then decided to go to the slow lounge. At the slow lounge, we ate quickly, and we had one drink, which was the whiskey," she said.

"We realised that we were running late, then we went and boarded the plane. When we got inside the plane, I was not drunk, I was sober as a judge," she added.

Mkhize claims cabin crew were rude

The SABC employee claimed she only got upset when the flight attendant refused to serve her, saying she didn’t understand why.

During her interview with News24, she claimed she was asking about their cooldrinks when the cabin crew member said she was annoying in isiXhosa.

"That's when I said, excuse me, because I did not understand why she would not serve me."

She added that the crew would not listen to her side of the story.

Mkhize claims she was undermined because of race

In response to a question about some of her statements made during the heated argument, Mkhize said she only said some things because she was being undermined.

"If I was white, they would not have treated me the way they treated me. Although I do not condone it, I said some of the things I said because they were undermining me since I am black,” she said.

"I want to sue both the SAPS as well as the airline, finish and klaar," Mkhize concluded.

Social media has its say

South Africans weighed in on Mkhize’s comments, with some saying it was worse that she was sober and behaved like that.

@Jolene68541946 said:

“Whoever advised her to say she wasn't drunk doesn't love her. She can face assault charges, and racist slurs put her in a deep legal mess.”

@Inenekazi1 stated:

“Omg😭the fact that she wasn't drunk makes it worse.”

@Joff11 added:

“Well, that makes her behaviour even more unacceptable. Besides, as far as I recall, the altercation was because they refused to supply her any more alcohol.”

@savage_hella laughed:

“Lol. So, if she wasn't intoxicated, she was just being unruly for alcohol. Doesn't make it any better.”

@mcckinley added:

“Then something wasn't functioning well upstairs.”

@lerato_lalove asked:

“So she was just being her normal self?🤮That’s worse.”

@If_I_Was_Free stated.

“Damn, this makes it even worse. Imagine if she was drunk 😭.”

FlySafair to investigate unruly passenger's conduct

Briefly News reported on 26 August that FlySafair would investigate the conduct of Ngizwe Mchunu.

The former Ukhozi FM presenter made headlines when he caused drama on a FlySafair flight.

In a viral video, Mchunu was seen arguing with a flight attendant, but he denied causing any trouble.

Source: Briefly News