Democratic Alliance Opens Crimen Injuria Case Against SABC Employee
- The Democratic Alliance joined the list of organisations that took action against SABC staff member Nobuntu Mkhize
- This was after Mkhize went viral for her altercation with a FlySafair flight attendant on 26 December 2024
- The Patriotic Alliance also announced its intentions to lodge a complaint against her with the South African Human Rights Commission
With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
JOHANNESBURG — The Democratic Alliance has opened a crime injuria case against Nobuhle Mkhize, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) employee who went viral for fighting with a flight attendant.
DA joins anti-SABC employee voices
The @WesternCapeDA announced on its X account that the DA's Western Cape leader, Tertius Simmers, accompanied by senior member Angus McKenzie, opened the case. The party joined the Patriotic Alliance in acting against Mkhize, whose conduct party deputy president Kenny Kunene condemned.
View the tweet here:
What you need to know about Nobuhle Mkhize
- After her altercation with the FlySafair flight attendant went viral, the SABC slammed her and said it would investigate the incident
- She defended herself against allegations that she was drunk, saying she was sober during the flight
- The Patriotic Alliance announced that it will lodge a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission against Mkhize
South Africans comment
Netizens congratulated the party for opening a case against Mkhize.
JN said:
"FlySafair should also be laying criminal charges. There should be zero tolerance towards unruly passengers."
Kristina Gubic said:
"I have no doubt that many passengers on this flight will step forward as witnesses to support the flight attendants who were abused and assaulted by Mkhize."
Dezikr said:
"She's lucky this isn't the USA."
Newton asked:
"Don't you want to put all your energy and resources into fighting crime in the Cape Flats?"
SACAA condemns Mkhize
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) condemned Mkhize. This was after she went viral for her fight with a flight attendant.
SACAA's CEO Poppy Khoza said Mkhize's actions were unacceptable. She said her actions put the flight attendants' and passengers' safety at risk.
