A woman employed by the South African Broadcasting Corporation trended online after she got into a fight with an air hostess

The incident happened on 26 December on a flight from Durban to Cape Town, and in the video, she exchanged blows with the air hostess

The SABC condemned her actions and said it would launch an investigation into her conduct

The SABC slammed an employee for causing a stir on a flight. Images: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images via Getty Images and VioletaStoimenova

JOHANNESBURG—The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has condemned one of its employees for getting into a fight with a FlySafair employee on 26 December 2024. The SABC will investigate her conduct.

SABC condemns allegedly drunk woman

In a statement, the SABC said it regretted the incident in which the woman fought with the air hostess. It also slammed the employee for saying she works for SABC and that the incident will be broadcast on SABC News. The Corporation noted that news items in the newsroom are not influenced by non-editorial staff.

"The SABC will use the relevant channels in line with its internal procedures to engage the staff member," it said.

What happened on the plane?

A video circulating on social media shows the woman, who was allegedly drunk, fighting with a flight attendant for refusing to serve her alcohol. The South African Police Service escorted her off the plane. FlySafair, which recently expected no disruption during the festive season, placed her on its no-fly list, effectively banning her from FlySafair lists.

South Africans roast her

Netizens commenting on @PhilMphela's tweet were unimpressed with her.

LtColonel said:

"She is in breach and has brought the state broadcaster into disrepute. As such, this gives grounds for dismissal."

PortiaJay said:

"This is why some of us stopped consuming alcohol. Alcohol will get you in trouble."

Sergeant Major said:

"Firstly, she got the job because of her father's background, and now she's gonna lose it because of alcohol."

MamG said:

"She's very rude."

Floyd said:

"Her life just came unravelling in a matter of hours because of alcohol."

