Former Ukhozi FM radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu once again caused drama at the King Shaka Airport. He was caught on camera going back and forth with a flight attendant, singing and chanting while boarding the plane.

This is the second time the former radio host has been in trouble at the airport. According to TshisaLIVE, the security guard stopped Mchunu to inspect his traditional Zulu shield, which was with him.

Mchunu did not hesitate to sue Thalamothalo Phaka, who was an official in the agriculture department.

Flysafair to investigate Ngizwe Mchunu drama

According to the news publication, FlySafair stated that it would launch an investigation.

The outcome could possibly lead to Mchunu and those involved getting banned from using the aircraft in future.

“Our safety and security team is finalising its review of the incident. Appropriate actions will be taken in accordance with our procedures, which may include barring the individuals involved from future FlySafair flights,” the news publication quoted the company.

Ngizwe denies any wrong doing

In a not-so-unexpected turn, Ngizwe said he did not do anything wrong. This is despite a video of him doing the things he is accused of doing, making rounds online.

Mchunu told the publication that we are headed to Heritage Month, so he is only embracing his culture. Mchunu further asked:

“Why do Africans always get oppressed in everything they do culturally? I did nothing wrong.”

The video was posted by @MDNnewss.

