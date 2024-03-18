MTV Base TV host Shamiso Mosaka trended on social media after she was thrown out of a plane in Durban

The star did a live on her Instagram page recording what transpired as flight attendants of CemAir were racist towards her and had her thrown out by SAPS

The video went viral on social media, which had many netizens online angry at how she was being treated

TV Host Shamiso Mosaka was thrown off the CemAir plane. Image: @shamiso

Social media is buzzing as Shamiso Mosaka trends for an altercation that took place on Sunday, 17 March 2024.

Shamiso Mosaka thrown off CemAir flight

The YouTube content creator and MTV base TV host Shamiso Mosaka the daughter of the 46-year-old MC Azania Mosaka, made headlines online recently after a video of her being thrown out the CemAir flight went viral.

Shamiso went live on her Instagram page about what went down before she was forcefully taken out of the plane. The star recorded what transpired as flight attendants of CemAir were racist towards her and had her thrown out by SAPS.

A Twitter (X) user @izidabazabantu shared the clip on their timeline and captioned it:

"Shamiso being discriminated by a flight attendant because she said “wtf” on the phone. Passengers defending her, while cops and airline personnel are asking her to leave the flight."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Shamiso's video

Many netizens shared their reactions to Shamiso Mosaka's trending video:

@Ori_RSA wrote:

"They are doing all this because of the tattoos , yena she’s so calm shame."

@Nqobile_Cheezie responded:

"Hold up they kicked her off the plane for saying What The F*"

@ZeeRight questioned:

"Why are black police officials always on white people’s side?"

@Fikz_the_Cook commented:

"This is nonsense and its making me angry."

@Thami_Mlambo mentioned:

"I don’t like it when the black cops side with the racists. Like be fr? The flight attendant is really abusing power here…"

@LedsMnukwa responded:

"This is so triggering. Flying out and into JHB and CPT has become so uncomfortable. One yt woman was blatantly rude to me on a flight because she didn’t expect to sit next to me."

