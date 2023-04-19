The newly appointed South African Airways board will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, 19 April

The appointment of the board has been marred by controversy after trade union Numsa claimed it reeked of corruption

South Africans are surprised that SAA even has aboard and assumed the struggling airline was defunct

JOHANNESBURG - The new South African Airways (SAA) interim board will have its first meeting on Wednesday, 19 April, only days after Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appointed it.

SAA's interim board chairperson Dereck Hanekom said he believed in Eskom ahead of the board's first meeting. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Getty Images & @ali_naka/Twitter

Top on the newly minted board's agenda is the valuation of SAA assets and strategies for good audit outcomes.

Pravin Gordhan appoints Dereck Hanekom SAA board chairperson

Gordhan appointed ANC stalwart and former tourism minister Dereck Hanekom as the chairperson of the embattled airline's board, Daily Maverick reported.

The appointment of the interim board has been subject to backlash from trade unions such as the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA).

Numsa claims SAA board appointment is corrupt

Numsa said the sudden appointment reeked of corruption while suspended Public Enterprises Directer General Kgathatso Tlhakudi alleged that SAA's assets were undervalued.

However, Hanekom rubbished the allegations reducing them to an understandable negative narrative, SABC News reported.

Hanekom said:

"Some of it is perhaps based on completely false assumptions and false information. So the notion that this board was appointed in order to cover up any wrongdoing of the past- is completely wrong."

Derek Hanekom believe SAA can be restored to its form glory

Speaking on the monumental task the SAA interim board before it, Hanekom said he believed in the airline and was confident the board could get it back on track.

Hanekom said:

"It’s going to be a long road, but it is on the road to recovery as we speak.”

South Africans are surprised that SAA is still operational and question why the board was meeting

Below are some comments:

Christine Jurgens demanded:

"SAA is useless, shut it down."

Bhelekazi Khuboni asked:

"Do we still have SAA? I thought it was sold."

Bhuti Sinyori Baka Malamulele added:

"I thought someone bought it a long time ago, new board coming in shows the company is still alive."

Adelle Naude claimed:

"Discussing and meetings will do nothing..."

Kevin Ball joked:

"So glad to hear that our government's private taxi service is back up and running."

