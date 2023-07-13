the University of Witwatersrand was given Azania a shout-out for her latest accolade

The seasoned radio personality graduated from the prestigious institution with a distinction as a bonus

Her followers are proud of her achievement, pouring congratulations and praises

Veteran broadcaster Azania Mosaka stood right there with South African broadcasting queens, and now she's got a receipt to back it up.

DJ Azania Mosaka bagged her qualification in Journalism and Media Studies from Wits University. Images: @azania_.

Wits University congratulates Azania Ndoro on her journalism degree

On 11 July, the University of Witwatersrand applauded the former Metro FM presenter for the completion of her journalism and media qualification.

News24 said the university took to its official Facebook page to announce the special graduate's accomplishment:

"Congratulations to South African broadcaster, journalist and Witsie, Azania Mosaka. Azania graduated with Honours Degree in Journalism and Media Studies (with distinction)."

Wits University congratulates Azania Ndoro on its official Facebook page. Image: Wits - University of the Witwatersrand

Social media praises Azania on her Wits qualification:

@Abdallah Nyamka regards from Tanzania:

"Pass my congratulations to her from me here in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania."

@Amanda Malebye affirmed:

"Congratulations dear education is a key to success."

@Portia Gorekwang congratulated:

"Congratulations Aza."

Zanele Portia Nkosi said:

"Congratulations!"

@Teboho Mongale - Takani wrote:

"Congratulations. What an inspiration, we are very proud of her."

@Emmanuel Mulibana clapped for her:

"Yay!! Congratulations!!"

@Mathapelo Mosia complimented the DJ:

"Beauty with brains. Congratulations Aza."

Azania's daughter with broadcast giant Peter Ndoro, Shamiso

The 46-year-old MC has a daughter, Shamiso Mosaka, whom she shares with SABC news anchor, Peter Ndoro, who is her ex-husband.

Shamiso has started a promising career in TV broadcast, bagging a gig with MTV Base Africa as a VJ and Culture Squad personality.

The outspoken Ghosted and Love Gone Missing host had enrolled at Wits for BA General but later dropped out.

