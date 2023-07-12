DJ Tbo Touch took some pictures with the Zimbabwean head of state on his first visit

What was supposed to be a flex for the radio personality quickly left a sour taste in his followers' mouth

His post, unfortunately, turned into a platform for grievances for unsatisfied citizens

Radio personality Thabo Molefe, who is professionally known as Tbo Touch opened a can of worms for himself when he posted a picture a controversial picture.

Radio personality Tbo Touch takes a picture with Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa. Images: Nicolas Liponne/NurPhoto, Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Media entrepreneur Tbo Touch visits Zimbabwe

The former Metro FM DJ visited Zimbabwe for the first time. He was excited about his trip that he bragged about his maiden reaping positive results.

He took to his Instagram account that he met the first citizen of the neighbouring country by capturing the post:

"My 1st ever trip to Zimbabwe, I get the honour to meet the Head of State. Thank you President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for the warm reception. Looking forward to exploring your country, the people and majestic Victoria Falls."

Here is the post below:

Tbo Touch's picture with Zimbabwe president starts xenophobic debate

The DJ was most definitely expecting applause, but it received negative outcomes:

@wamuvenda questioned:

"Meeting a person who's oppressing his people and honouring him it's a disgrace."

@tifanmasey accused:

"You stand with the oppressors."

@zimjokesconer joined in:

"South African celebrities come and endorse our oppressor and complain when our kids flood their country! Inxeba lendoda alihlekwa."

@being_thandie poured water over the situation:

"We appreciate you, Touch."

@yvonnetivatye laughed:

"@tbotouch Welcome, titambire Touch!"

@thandazanindlovuartist joked:

"Did you pay the $200 000 (3.8 million Rands) to meet him?"

Zimbabwe's president blames the West for xenophobia

News24 reported that Mnangagwa blamed colonialism for the constant violence between South Africans and immigrants.

The intolerance is motivated by unemployment, and scarce socio-economical support from the South African government has resulted in brutal killings of foreign nationals.

